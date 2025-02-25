HC reprimands St. Anthony’s School for building demolition

High Court allows reconstruction work

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 24: The Meghalaya High Court has strongly reprimanded St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School for proceeding with the demolition of its 72-year-old building without seeking permission from the court’s vacation bench. Despite being fully aware of a prior court order, the school management went ahead with the demolition during the Christmas break.

The PIL was filed by Raphael Warjri.

With the building already demolished and students relocated, the High Court’s Division bench comprising Chief Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh directed the alleged contemnors to submit an affidavit explaining their actions by March 17, 2025.

The court has also allowed reconstruction but mandated that the new structure must retain the architectural essence of the demolished building. Any modifications to the approved plan must be reviewed and cleared by MUDA.

Additionally, the high court has ruled that the school management cannot transfer, mortgage, or part with the property without explicit permission from the judiciary. The case is now set for its next hearing on March 19, 2025, where the school’s explanation—or lack thereof—will determine its legal standing.

Established on January 13, 1922, the school has been run by the Salesians of Don Bosco under the Catholic Church. The building, constructed between 1949 and 1952, was recently deemed structurally weak following tests conducted by Guwahati-based firm Reliant Foundations Private Limited. The firm recommended large-scale restructuring and rebuilding.

By the end of 2024, reports indicated that the building was tilting, posing a significant safety risk. Acting on these concerns, the school management issued a recommendation on January 4, 2025, calling for urgent action to prevent potential accidents. The Meghalaya Urban Development Authority (MUDA) approved the restructuring plan without raising any heritage-related objections.

However, the school’s decision to demolish the building during the Christmas break has now landed it in legal trouble. The High Court, which had issued an order on December 9, 2024, made it clear that the management was aware of the legal proceedings. Despite the court remaining partially functional with a vacation bench, the school failed to approach it for necessary permissions before tearing down the structure. The court has now questioned the urgency behind the demolition, especially when the matter was scheduled for hearing immediately after reopening on January 28, 2025.

The PIL will be heard again on March 19, 2025.