Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Today, the world trusts India's governance which is constantly reforming: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Feb 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Advantage Assam Summit in Guwahati on Tuesday, highlighted India’s growing global influence, robust economic policies, and the state’s rapid development under the double engine government of the BJP.

PM Modi said that many experts in the world have certainty about one thing and that is India’s rapid growth. He said there is a very solid reason for this trust in India. “Today’s India is taking one step after another, working on a large scale, keeping in mind the long-term vision of the 21st century of the coming 25 years… Today, the world trusts India’s young population which is getting skilled very fast.

Today, the world trusts India’s neo-middle class which is coming out of poverty and which is excelling towards a new horizon…Today, the world trusts India’s 140 crore people supporting political stability and policy continuity. Today, the world trusts India’s governance which is constantly reforming… The government’s reforms are strengthening India’s position on the global stage,” the PM stated.

Referring to India’s expanding global trade partnerships, PM Modi underscored the country’s participation in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with multiple nations. He emphasized that growing international trust in India is a testament to its strong governance and economic policies.

“The world’s trust in India is increasing gradually. This is why we have all gathered today in the land of Maa Kamakhya to celebrate the opportunities Assam holds,” the Prime Minister remarked.

The Prime Minister drew attention to Assam’s remarkable progress since the first Advantage Assam summit in 2018. He credited the BJP-led government for its relentless focus on infrastructure development, connectivity, and industrial growth. Highlighting key advancements, PM Modi spoke about the enhanced transportation networks, particularly in the aviation and railway sectors.

He said, “In 2014, Assam had only seven flight routes — today, it boasts 30 routes, significantly improving air connectivity. The introduction of a high-speed train from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri marks a milestone in railway modernization. Assam’s river connectivity has also seen a major boost; while the Brahmaputra had only three bridges earlier, four new bridges have been built in the last ten years.”

PM Modi lauded Assam’s increasing contribution to India’s overall growth. He reiterated that institutional reforms, industrial policies, and a business-friendly environment are shaping the state’s bright future.

“Assam is a land of unlimited possibilities. Its rapid growth is a reflection of the impact of the Double Engine government, ensuring development at both the state and central levels,” he asserted.

With Assam emerging as a crucial player in India’s economic expansion, PM Modi reinforced his government’s commitment to sustaining this momentum through policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and international trade partnerships. As the Advantage Assam Summit unfolded, industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders echoed the Prime Minister’s vision of transforming the northeastern region into an economic powerhouse.

IANS

