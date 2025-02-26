Advantage Assam-2 summit: MoUs inked across health, education, manufacturing sectors

Guwahati, Feb 26: In a major push for growth and creation of employment opportunities in Assam, several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) across key sectors such as healthcare, education, energy and manufacturing were signed on the second day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit here on Wednesday.

In the manufacturing sector, Star Cements Ltd announced an investment of Rs 3,200 crore to establish a cement clinker and grinding plant in Assam through its subsidiary Star Cement North East Limited.

In the same vein, an MoU was signed between Ultra Tech Cement and the state government to set up a cement grinding unit and cement bulk terminal at an investment of Rs 700 crore.

In a boost to the renewable energy sector in the state, Matheson Hydrogen Pvt. Ltd signed an agreement to develop a 95 KTPA hydrogen and steam generation plant with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore.

On the other hand, Global Health Ltd (Medanta) announced an investment of Rs 500 crore to build a state-of-the-art multi-specialty hospital in Assam to provide top-class healthcare and address critical healthcare infrastructure needs in the region.

Besides, Virinchi Healthcare has pledged to invest Rs 200 crore through the signing of an MoU for setting up a 500-bed super-specialty hospital.

In another key development, Copper Plus Holdings SAC inked an MoU to invest Rs 1000 crore in services and operations including mining.

Two non-financial agreements were also signed with the ITE Education Service partnering with Assam Skill University, and another collaboration between OIL India, skill development department, and ITE Education Service in technical and vocational education training.

Among some of the other agreements inked include an MoU for setting up a five-star luxury eco resort in Kaziranga by Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd with an investment of Rs 275 crore; MoU to set up a manufacturing unit for soft drinks and juice by Varun Beverages at an investment of Rs 510 crore and a Rs 3000-crore MoU inked with Virinchi Ltd for a 200 MW data centre.

An MoU for an investment of Rs 400 crore was also signed between the Assam government and Simba Logistic to set up a quartz processing industry, logistics park and carry out mining activities.

Notably, the inaugural day of the summit had witnessed top corporate houses such as Adani Group, Reliance Industries and Tata Sons pledging to make investments worth over 1.50 lakh crore in the state.