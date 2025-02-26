Sonowal unveils Rs 4,800-cr plan to transform Assam’s inland waterways

Guwahati, Feb 26: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 4,800 crore to transform the inland waterways sector of Assam

Speaking on the concluding day of the two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 here, Sonowal said the investment would be made to enable the immense potential that the complex and dynamic waterways system of the state has to offer to propel the growth and development of the region.

“With its rich inter web of riverine system in the region, especially in Assam with Brahmaputra (NW2) and Barak (NW16), the inland waterways aim at rejuvenating its ageless role as the main conduit of trade and commerce. Globally considered as futuristic, the inland waterways provides an opportunity to opt for a more economic, efficient and environment friendly mode of transporting cargo and passengers,” the minister said.

Sonowal announced allocation of Rs 1,500 crore for a planned transition into green vessels by 2030 under the ‘Harit Nauka’ scheme.

“An amount of more than Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked to facilitate cruise tourism and enhance cargo handling capacity by 2027-28 in NW2 and NW16. This includes construction of jetties with on shore facilities at Silghat, Bishwanath ghat, Neamati Ghat and Guijan along with construction of a new building for Regional Office, MSDC, guest house and office space for ITAT at Fancy Bazar in Guwahati,” he said.

“An amount of ₹375 crore is pegged for development of phase two of the ship repair facility at Pandu. In order to maintain fairway, the government has entrusted Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) to ensure assured draft of 2.5 metres from the Bangladesh border to Pandu in NW-2 till 2026-27. An amount of Rs 191 crore has been earmarked for this,” Sonowal stated.

The Union minister also announced the development of water metro service in Guwahati and Dhubri for an estimated investment of Rs 315 crore. “Based on the success of Kochi Metro Service, the feasibility study is being conducted for this. A world class cruise terminal will also be built in Guwahati with an estimated investment of Rs 100 crore,” he said.

“In Dibrugarh, an estimated Rs 120 crore has been earmarked for development of Regional Centre of Excellence (RCOE). Riverine lighthouses will be built at five places — Bogibeel, Biswanath, Nimati, Pandu and Silghat — at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. In addition, Rs 150 crore has been earmarked for fairway development between Pandu and Bogibeel. Two cutter section dredger units will also be purchased for Brahmaputra (NW2),” the minister said.

He further said an investment of Rs 646 crore has been earmarked to construct riverine infrastructure across the Brahmaputra under the Sagarmala Scheme, the flagship programme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

For Barak river, the Union minister announced the procurement of survey vessel, procurement of three amphibian dredgers, construction of crane pontoon and gangway for proving floating terminal facilities in Karimganj, construction of steel pontoon and gangway for providing floating terminal facilities at Badarpur among other projects.