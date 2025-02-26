Allegations against USTM: M’laya govt rules out probe

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Meghalaya government has ruled out any inquiry into the allegations against the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, after the Chancellor of the University, Mahbubul Hoque was arrested by Assam Police on charges of promising students to allow unfair means in Class XII examinations.

Asked if the state government will order an inquiry to clear the air, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the government has not received any complaint about any illegality in the University and hence there is no question of instituting any inquiry.

Refusing to comment on the recent claims by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that the institution has been “issuing fake certificates and degrees” to students, Sangma said that the University is governed by the rules of the Government of Meghalaya and by an Act passed in the Assembly.

Sangma also made it clear that Hoque’s arrest has nothing to do with the University’s functioning.