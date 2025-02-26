Wednesday, February 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Govt in talks with Centre for relocation of settlers: Dhar

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The state government on Tuesday claimed that it is in the final stage of resolving the issue pertaining to the relocation of settlers from Them Iew Mawlong.
The government is looking to relocate the residents to the defence land situated near the colony and consultations with the Defence Ministry are under way in this regard.
Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar maintained that the government is not buying time but is committed to resolve the long-pending issue of relocating the 342 families from Them Iew Mawlong.
Acknowledging that the issue has been pending for several years, Dhar said the government wants to ensure that there are no hiccups once a final decision is taken on the matter.
“We don’t want to take any decision in a hurry. Even if it takes time it should be resolved once and for all. It is not that we are afraid of anybody; it is just that we cannot throw them out,” Dhar told media persons.

