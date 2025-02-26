Wednesday, February 26, 2025
MEGHALAYA

No breakthrough in SGH fossil theft case

SHILLONG, Feb 25: A month after a rare fossil, estimated to be 35 to 40 million years old, was stolen by villagers from Tolegre in South Garo Hills the state police are yet to achieve any breakthrough in the case.
Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on Tuesday said the police are on the job and investigation is on but there is no breakthrough.
The fossil discovered in Tolegre, South Garo Hills, was stolen last month.
In May last year, an expedition led by the Core Geo Expedition team had unearthed the fossil in the village after scouring the area for over a month. The fossil, as per preliminary estimates, dates back to about 35-40 million years and belonged to either the genus Rhodocetus or Amulocetus, believed to be the land ancestor of the whales.

