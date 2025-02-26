UDP ready for role of primary opposition party in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The five newly-elected MDCs of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the KHADC will meet on Wednesday to elect their new Parliamentary Party leader even as the party is gearing up to play the role of the chief opposition party in the council, having won the second highest number of seats after the Voice of the People Party.

UDP MDC from Sohra, Titosstarwell Chyne on Tuesday said they will hold an internal meeting among the party MDCs.

“We are yet to discuss the idea of approaching MDCs of other parties to form an opposition alliance,” Chyne said.

Stating that they respect the mandate given by the people, he said that the party is ready to play the role of a constructive opposition.

According to him, the party is ready to back the VPP-led EC on any matter pertaining to the interest of the Khasi tribe.

“But we will not shy away from criticizing the new EC on any anti-people policy or any move that goes against the interest of the council,” Chyne said.

Replying to a query, he said they will be able to judge the performance of the VPP-led EC once the council session begins.

He said the VPP has been given an opportunity to lead the EC in the KHADC and they are expected to fulfil the promises made to the people.

The UDP managed to win five seats in the KHADC and three in the JHADC.

‘MDCs failed to connect with people’

Explaining the party’s dismal performance, Cabinet minister and party leader Kyrmen Shylla on Tuesday said the UDP lost in many seats because some MDCs could not connect with the public during the elections.

Asked about what went wrong in the polls, he admitted that people’s expectations are way too high and voters often tend to look for new alternatives.

“The time is not favouring us but again good times will return for us,” he said.

Pointing out that there was nothing wrong with the selection of candidates, Shylla is somehow relieved that the vote share of the VPP went down in the Jaintia Hills compared to the MP elections.

“Last time, they took away everything but now they have got eight seats and their performance has certainly gone down,” he said.

He said that it is important for the public representatives to connect well with the public and if there is no proper connection, people change their representative like SIM cards.

Acknowledging that election is a lesson to learn, he downplayed calls for a change in the leadership following the party’s poor show in the elections.

When asked about the dwindling vote share of the UDP, he said that there will be ups and down.

“It is a bad day for us but we will learn. If we take the situation lightly, there may be a problem for us in 2028,” he said.