JSU opposes rly project in Jaintia Hills

JOWAI/SHILLONG, Feb 25: Citing potential influx of outsiders, the Jaintia Students’ Union Central Body on Tuesday said it stands opposed to any railway projects in the Jaintia Hills region.

The opposition followed reports indicating that the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is looking to connect Jowai in West Jaintia Hills with a 180-km railway line from Chaparmukh in Assam’s Nagaon district.

The proposed railway line will pass through Bhoksong, Rajagaon, Baithalangso, Jengkha, Kherani and Umrangso before ending in Jowai.

The union urged the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council not to issue a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the NFR for the project till the Inner Line Permit or ILP is implemented in the state.

It asked the government to instead focus on setting up medical, engineering colleges and other essential facilities.

Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla left the matter to the wisdom of the people of the area.

“Let there be no interference from outside. If the railway passes through my area, let my people decide whether they want it or not. They should be careful about not getting brainwashed,” Shylla told reporters.

He said consultations at individual level have taken place on the idea of connecting Jaintia Hills with railways. While many support it, others are concerned about the perceived ramifications of the project.

Shylla also said that the MLAs will stand with the public no matter what their decision is.

“Jaintia people are smart in business and most of them are businessmen. They know what will boost their economy,” he added.