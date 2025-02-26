VPP to go solo in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP), which secured an absolute majority in the KHADC with 17 seats, has ruled out any alliance with other parties in the council.

VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh on Tuesday dismissed the idea of any coalition in the KHADC, asserting that the party does not require the support of any other MDCs since they have absolute majority.

“Frankly speaking, other parties will find it difficult to work with the VPP since we are an ideology-driven political party,” Myrboh said, making it clear that independent MDCs and political parties have not reached out to them expressing their desire to work with the VPP.

He disclosed that the VPP is yet to elect the leader who will be heading the KHADC as the chief executive member (CEM).

The VPP spokesperson said that the party is likely to hold a meeting with all the newly-elected MDCs in the KHADC on Wednesday and take a call on the CEM’s face.

He also assured that the party will continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people in both the KHADC and JHADC.

Myrboh said that the party is in the driving seat in the KHADC and will try to implement the policies and programmes which they have promised to the people during their election campaign.

He said that the party will use the office of the KHADC to improve the lives of the people.

The VPP spokesperson also assured that the party will do its best to serve as the opposition party in the JHADC.

The VPP won eight seats in the JHADC and is set to sit in the opposition.