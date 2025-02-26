Wednesday, February 26, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VPP to go solo in KHADC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP), which secured an absolute majority in the KHADC with 17 seats, has ruled out any alliance with other parties in the council.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh on Tuesday dismissed the idea of any coalition in the KHADC, asserting that the party does not require the support of any other MDCs since they have absolute majority.
“Frankly speaking, other parties will find it difficult to work with the VPP since we are an ideology-driven political party,” Myrboh said, making it clear that independent MDCs and political parties have not reached out to them expressing their desire to work with the VPP.
He disclosed that the VPP is yet to elect the leader who will be heading the KHADC as the chief executive member (CEM).
The VPP spokesperson said that the party is likely to hold a meeting with all the newly-elected MDCs in the KHADC on Wednesday and take a call on the CEM’s face.
He also assured that the party will continue to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people in both the KHADC and JHADC.
Myrboh said that the party is in the driving seat in the KHADC and will try to implement the policies and programmes which they have promised to the people during their election campaign.
He said that the party will use the office of the KHADC to improve the lives of the people.
The VPP spokesperson also assured that the party will do its best to serve as the opposition party in the JHADC.
The VPP won eight seats in the JHADC and is set to sit in the opposition.

Previous article
VPP surge evokes mixed reaction from MDA allies
Next article
JSU opposes rly project in Jaintia Hills
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (PTI)

MEGHALAYA

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and a job aspirant filed a writ petition before the...
MEGHALAYA

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep A’chik National Movement (HANM) on Tuesday held a sit-in in...
MEGHALAYA

UDP ready for role of primary opposition party in KHADC

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The five newly-elected MDCs of the United Democratic Party (UDP) in the KHADC will meet...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and...

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep A’chik...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 in Guwahati on Tuesday. (PTI)

NATIONAL 0

HYC moves high court on SBI job quota for tribals

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) and...

HANM flags ILP & language demands in national capital

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Feb 25: The Hynniewtrep A’chik...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge