Thursday, February 27, 2025
Indian student critical after US accident, desperate family seeks urgent visa

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Feb 27: A Maharashtra family has made a desperate appeal to the central government for a visa after their 35-year-old daughter, Nilam Shinde, was left in a coma following a severe accident in California on February 14.

Shinde’s father, Tanaji Shinde, has been struggling to secure a visa to travel to the United States since learning about the accident two days later. Shinde, a Master of Science student in her final year, suffered multiple fractures and serious injuries to her chest and head after being hit by a four-wheeler.

The hospital treating her sought immediate permission from her family to perform brain surgery, the family said. “We got to know about the accident on February 16 and have been trying for a visa since then. But we haven’t got it yet,” her father told NDTV. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has extended support to the family, urging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and expedite the visa process. She tagged him in her post on X, calling for immediate action.

“This is an alarming issue, and we all need to come together to resolve it. I have been in constant touch with the family and assuring them that this will be sorted out,” Sule told NDTV. Despite political differences with the Centre, the NCP (SP) leader praised EAM Jaishankar’s responsiveness and the Ministry of External Affairs’ consistent support for Indians abroad.

“My experience with the MEA has been extraordinarily good. They always go the extra mile to help,” she said, adding that she has also reached out to the US Embassy in Mumbai. Shinde’s uncle, Sanjay Kadam, recounted how the family received the devastating news from her roommates.

“The police admitted her to the hospital, and her roommates informed us on February 16. They told us that she met with a huge accident,” he said. The family remains deeply concerned about her condition and is desperate to be by her side.

“The hospital administration sought our permission for brain surgery. She is in a coma right now, and we need to be there,” Kadam added. The hospital has been providing daily updates on Shinde’s health, but the family’s frustration has grown due to the delays in securing a visa appointment.

“We have been trying to book slots, but the earliest available date is next year,” Kadam said. As the family continues its urgent plea, they hope swift intervention from Indian authorities will enable them to be with their daughter during this critical time.

IANS

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

