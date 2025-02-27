Thursday, February 27, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

Newly-elected MDCs in KHADC take oath

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Feb 27: All the twenty-nine  newly-elected Members of District Council (MDCs) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) here were sworn in on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Rosetta M Kurbah administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected MDCs.

The UDP MDC from Sohra, Titosstarwell Chyne took the oath in Khasi while the rest took in English.

The present House in the KHADC have record number of  four women MDCs —  two from NPP Grace Mary Kharpuri (Nongshken) and Rona Khymdeit (Nongpoh) as well as two others  from the VPP namely, Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh (Mylliem) and Deity H Majaw (Laitumkhrah-Malki). All the four women MDCs too took oath along with the rest of the MDCs.

 

Previous article
Indian student critical after US accident, desperate family seeks urgent visa
Next article
Shemborlang Rynjah, Strongpillar Kharjana set to become CEM, Chairman of KHADC
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India a trusted friend and strategic ally for Europe, says EU chief after arrival in

New Delhi New Delhi, Feb 27:  Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, accompanied by the...
NATIONAL

Capex for India’s green energy transmission lines to double to Rs 1 lakh crore in next 2 fiscals

New Delhi, Feb 27:  The inter-state transmission system sector will see a capital expenditure (capex) of around Rs...
NATIONAL

SC declines to entertain objections to trial run of Bhopal gas toxic waste disposal

Bhopal, Feb 27:  The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed petitions challenging a Madhya Pradesh High Court directive for...
INTERNATIONAL

US grants emergency visa interview to father of critical Indian student

New Delhi, Feb 27:  The United States has scheduled an emergency visa interview for the father of Nilam...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India a trusted friend and strategic ally for Europe, says EU chief after arrival in

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi New Delhi, Feb 27:  Ursula von der...

Capex for India’s green energy transmission lines to double to Rs 1 lakh crore in next 2 fiscals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27:  The inter-state transmission system sector...

SC declines to entertain objections to trial run of Bhopal gas toxic waste disposal

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb 27:  The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed...
Load more

Popular news

India a trusted friend and strategic ally for Europe, says EU chief after arrival in

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi New Delhi, Feb 27:  Ursula von der...

Capex for India’s green energy transmission lines to double to Rs 1 lakh crore in next 2 fiscals

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 27:  The inter-state transmission system sector...

SC declines to entertain objections to trial run of Bhopal gas toxic waste disposal

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Feb 27:  The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge