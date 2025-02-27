Newly-elected MDCs in KHADC take oath

Shillong, Feb 27: All the twenty-nine newly-elected Members of District Council (MDCs) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) here were sworn in on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, Rosetta M Kurbah administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-elected MDCs.

The UDP MDC from Sohra, Titosstarwell Chyne took the oath in Khasi while the rest took in English.

The present House in the KHADC have record number of four women MDCs — two from NPP Grace Mary Kharpuri (Nongshken) and Rona Khymdeit (Nongpoh) as well as two others from the VPP namely, Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh (Mylliem) and Deity H Majaw (Laitumkhrah-Malki). All the four women MDCs too took oath along with the rest of the MDCs.