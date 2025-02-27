India’s largest domestic cargo terminal launched at Bengaluru International Airport

Bengaluru, Feb 27: India’s largest greenfield domestic cargo terminal (DCT) was launched at the Bengaluru International Airport on Thursday. The Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport), operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), has partnered with Menzies Aviation for the initiative.

BIAL COO Satyaki Raghunath said: “This domestic cargo terminal is certainly one of the best and largest cargo facilities in Asia. We have strong hopes that the domestic cargo facility will drive the growth of domestic traffic. From South India’s perspective, Bengaluru has over 40 per cent of cargo market share.”

“With this infrastructure and partnership with Menzies, who are one of the largest operators of cargo terminals globally, we are in a good position to capitalise, on what we believe is going to be a great decade for Indian aviation and Indian air cargo growth. We are excited about the new venture. This partnership will go from strength to strength,” he added.

“Bengaluru International Airport is a substantial player both in terms of passengers and cargo. By the end of this decade, we will have somewhere between 80 to 90 million passengers and probably close to a million tonnes of cargo.

Eventually, we will have a saturation capacity of about 100 million passengers and certainly one and a half million tonnes of cargo. We are the third busiest airport in India in terms of cargo and passengers,” the COO said, noting that Bengaluru is located in the middle of the south Indian peninsula and has a great advantage of being equidistant from several places.

Menzies Aviation EVP Middle East, Africa and Asia, Charles Wyley, said: “Our new greenfield domestic cargo terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru is a major step forward in our commitment to delivering efficient, reliable and future-ready logistics solutions. With the rapid growth in air cargo in India – which is set to reach 5.8 million tonnes by 2029, this facility is designed to not only meet today’s demand but to scale for future needs as the industry continues to evolve.”

Spanning over 7 acres, the DCT features a peak handling capacity of approximately 360,000 metric tons, with a potential to expand to 400,000 metric tons. This 245,000 square feet state-of-the-art facility signifies a major milestone in Bengaluru Airport’s cargo handling capabilities, offering enhanced infrastructure and streamlined processes to meet the growing demands of the domestic market.

Bengaluru Airport has established a strong reputation as a leading hub for perishables. The airport is already the largest exporter of mangoes, coriander, and various other perishable goods. With the DCT, it is set to further enhance its handling capacity.

The new DCT will have the capability to manage perishables. The terminal will also include dedicated storage areas for specialised cargo, such as valuables, vulnerable items, live animals, dangerous goods, and radioactive materials, reinforcing its comprehensive cargo handling capabilities.

