Thursday, February 27, 2025
US grants emergency visa interview to father of critical Indian student

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, Feb 27:  The United States has scheduled an emergency visa interview for the father of Nilam Shinde, a 35-year-old Indian student who has been in a coma at a California hospital following a road accident on February 14.

The interview will take place at 9 a.m. on Friday. The development came after the American division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reached out to the US government.

While emergency travel permits for medical reasons are usually granted swiftly, it remains unclear what caused the delay in this case, NDTV reported, citing sources. Shinde’s family had made a desperate plea to the Centre for assistance after struggling to secure a visa for her father, Tanaji Shinde, who has been trying to travel to the US since learning about the accident on February 16.

A Master of Science student in her final year, Shinde suffered multiple fractures and severe injuries to her chest and head after being hit by a four-wheeler. The hospital treating her sought immediate family consent for brain surgery, according to the family.

“We got to know about the accident on February 16 and have been trying for a visa since then. But we haven’t got it yet,” her father had told NDTV. Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule took up the issue, urging External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to intervene and expedite the visa process.

She tagged him in a post on X, calling for urgent action. “This is an alarming issue, and we all need to come together to resolve it. I have been in constant touch with the family and assuring them that this will be sorted out,” Sule told NDTV. Despite political differences with the Centre, she praised EAM Jaishankar’s prompt response and the MEA’s consistent support for Indians abroad.

“My experience with the MEA has been extraordinarily good. They always go the extra mile to help,” she said, adding that she has also reached out to the US Embassy in Mumbai. Shinde’s uncle, Sanjay Kadam, recalled how the family first received the devastating news from her roommates.

“The police admitted her to the hospital, and her roommates informed us on February 16. They told us that she met with a huge accident,” he said. The family remains deeply worried about her condition and is desperate to be by her side. “The hospital administration sought our permission for brain surgery. She is in a coma right now, and we need to be there,” Kadam added. Although the hospital has been providing daily updates on her health, the family grew increasingly frustrated over the visa delay.

“We have been trying to book slots, but the earliest available date is next year,” Kadam said. With the emergency visa interview now scheduled, the family hopes to travel to the US at the earliest to be with Shinde during her critical condition.

IANS

