Arms surrender: Manipur Governor extends deadline amid appeals by people

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for people to voluntarily deposit or surrender “looted and illegal weapons and ammunition” amid requests from residents of both hill and valley areas of the state.

“I have considered the request and decided to extend the deadline upto 4 pm of March 6, 2025 for voluntary surrender of such arms. All those who are still holding such arms are requested to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station/outpost/security forces camp by the given deadline of March 6, 2025,” Bhalla said in a statement issued on Friday.

“During this period no punitive action will be taken against the individuals who voluntarily surrender weapons. However, any person found in possession of illegal or looted arms after the given deadline, will face legal action as per law,” the Governor stated.

“Further, the police and security forces would be taking up extensive operations after the said deadline,” he said.

“This is the last opportunity for everyone concerned to contribute to peace, communal harmony, safeguarding the future of our youths, and security of our society. We again request all those still in possession of such weapons to avail themselves of this final chance to surrender them without any fear of prosecution within the given period,” he stated.