Ri Bhoi police arrest drug peddler with heroin

Nongpoh, Feb 28: Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Ri Bhoi Police apprehended a drug peddler from Assam on Tuesday night while he was attempting to transport heroin to Shillong in a tourist taxi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ri Bhoi, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, informed the media that the arrest was made following precise intelligence inputs about a suspect traveling from Guwahati to Shillong with a consignment of narcotics. Acting on this information, police set up a checkpoint on National Highway 6 near Mawtnum village.

During the operation, the suspect was intercepted while traveling in a tourist taxi. In the presence of independent witnesses, the police conducted a search and recovered approximately 36.03 grams of heroin along with a mobile phone. All legal procedures were followed as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rajat Paul. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and he will be produced before the District and Sessions Court in Nongpoh today.

SSP Rathore further stated that the investigation is going on and more arrests are expected in the coming days as the police continue their efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region.