Friday, February 28, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Ri Bhoi police arrest drug peddler with heroin

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, Feb 28: Continuing its crackdown on drug trafficking, Ri Bhoi Police apprehended a drug peddler from Assam on Tuesday night while he was attempting to transport heroin to Shillong in a tourist taxi.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ri Bhoi, Vivekanand Singh Rathore, informed the media that the arrest was made following precise intelligence inputs about a suspect traveling from Guwahati to Shillong with a consignment of narcotics. Acting on this information, police set up a checkpoint on National Highway 6 near Mawtnum village.

During the operation, the suspect was intercepted while traveling in a tourist taxi. In the presence of independent witnesses, the police conducted a search and recovered approximately 36.03 grams of heroin along with a mobile phone. All legal procedures were followed as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rajat Paul. A case has been registered against him under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and he will be produced before the District and Sessions Court in Nongpoh today.

SSP Rathore further stated that the investigation is going on and more arrests are expected in the coming days as the police continue their efforts to dismantle drug networks in the region.

Previous article
Arms surrender: Manipur Governor extends deadline amid appeals by people
Next article
Body of woman murdered by co-worker recovered
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

Jos Buttler steps down as England’s white-ball captain following CT debacle

Karachi, Feb 28: England skipper Jos Buttler has announced his decision to step down as captain of the...
NATIONAL

Brahmaputra Board prepares master plans for management of NE & North Bengal rivers

Agartala, Feb 28: The Brahmaputra Board under Union Jal Shakti Ministry has identified 70 rivers under its jurisdiction...
MEGHALAYA

Body of woman murdered by co-worker recovered

Shillong, Feb 28: Body of a 41 year-old-woman suspected to be murdered, was recovered near Meghalaya Rural Bank...
NATIONAL

Arms surrender: Manipur Governor extends deadline amid appeals by people

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has extended the deadline for people to voluntarily deposit or...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jos Buttler steps down as England’s white-ball captain following CT debacle

News Alert 0
Karachi, Feb 28: England skipper Jos Buttler has announced...

Brahmaputra Board prepares master plans for management of NE & North Bengal rivers

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 28: The Brahmaputra Board under Union Jal...

Body of woman murdered by co-worker recovered

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 28: Body of a 41 year-old-woman suspected...
Load more

Popular news

Jos Buttler steps down as England’s white-ball captain following CT debacle

News Alert 0
Karachi, Feb 28: England skipper Jos Buttler has announced...

Brahmaputra Board prepares master plans for management of NE & North Bengal rivers

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, Feb 28: The Brahmaputra Board under Union Jal...

Body of woman murdered by co-worker recovered

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 28: Body of a 41 year-old-woman suspected...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge