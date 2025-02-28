Body of woman murdered by co-worker recovered

Shillong, Feb 28: Body of a 41 year-old-woman suspected to be murdered, was recovered near Meghalaya Rural Bank Regional head office at Barik point here on Friday morning.

The woman was allegedly murdered by a co-worker who initially informed the police about the incident and later confessed to have committed the murder on being questioned by the police. The co-worker is in custody at Sadar police station.

East Khasi Hills SP, Vivek Syiem informed that the police has zero down on the culprit. “We have taken all the steps which are required in the investigation. There is enough evidence against the culprit,” Syiem said.

As per reports the two had a quarrel and the co-worker hit the woman with an iron which led to her death. It has been informed that the deceased who is mother of two, is a resident of Lawsohtun.