Friday, February 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Eminent Muslims write to PM Modi, express concern

By: Agencies

Arrest of USTM chancellor

New Delhi, Feb 27: A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing deep concern over the arrest of USTM chancellor Mahbubul Hoque and urged him to ensure justice in the matter.
Hoque was arrested from his Guwahati residence in the early hours of Saturday. He was allegedly involved in a network that lured students with assurance of high marks through “fraud means”, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed.
“This arrest of a respected, non-political citizen and his prolonged incarceration has been aimed at demoralising a section of progressive members of society. It prevents efforts by enlightened citizens to strive towards establishing modern secular institutions of higher learning and medical facilities,” the letter signed by former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung, former Aligarh Muslim University Vice Chancellor Zameer Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist Saeed Sherwani said.
“This is pure vendetta and we are confident that you will give directions for redressal,” the civil society group ‘Citizens For Fraternity’ said.
The group said Hoque was arrested in the early hours of Saturday “without an initial charge-sheet or arrest warrant and been lodged in Karimganj Jail in Sribhumi, about 300 km from Guwahati”.
“The charge-sheet made available a day after his arrest accuses him of encouraging mass cheating in Class 12 exam. The timing of arrest, on a Saturday morning when judicial redress is difficult, clearly smacks of vendetta by the Government of Assam against USTM and its founder,” the letter said. (PTI)

CEM, Chairman to be elected unopposed as Opp stay away
