Strong Pillar Kharjana of VPP elected as KHADC Chairman

Shillong, Feb 28:First time MDC from the VPP from Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah, Strong Pillar Kharjana was elected unopposed as the new chairman of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) on Friday.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Rosetta M. Kurbah conducted the elections and formally announced the election of Kharjana to the post as uncontested.

The council comprises 30 members. Of them, 29 are elected members and one is nominated member.

KHADC CEM designate, Sherborlang Rynjah and senior members of the House, Titosstarwell Chyne escorted Kharjana as he took over as the newly elected chairman of the council.

The members from both ruling as well as the opposition bench took part in the felicitation ceremony.

While congratulating the newly elected chairman, KHADC CEM designate hopes that the chairman will ensure that the rules of conduct and business of the house is upheld.

Meanwhile, Senior MDC, Titosstarwell Chyne stated that they expect the Chairman to treat the members of both the ruling and Opposition in a non-partisan manner.

“I have full faith and confidence that you will be able to further uplift the legislative wing in particular and the council as a whole,” Chyne said while congratulating Kharjana.

Chyne also emphasized the need to build better coordination between the legislative and the Council.

In his address to the House, the KHADC chairman-elect exhorted all members to cooperate to improve the Council and its functioning.