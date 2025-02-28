No railways without people’s nod: Paul

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The state government on Thursday said eliciting public opinion on railway projects need not be through public hearing but by understanding the pulse of the people and protecting the demographic structure while pursuing development.

“We try to elicit public opinion. It need not be through any formal route like public hearing but by understanding the people’s pulse and the need to strike a balance between development and protecting the demographic structure of the state,” MDA spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Paul Lyngdoh said on Thursday.

He said this while replying to a query if the government held any meeting with the stakeholders or plans on the issue of railway connectivity to the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

“The Chief Minister made it clear that the railway head project up to Byrnihat has been dropped after resistance from quite a few quarters and that is the official stand of the state government,” Lyngdoh said about the Khasi Hills.

He said the views in the Jaintia Hills are conflicting with some in favour of railway connectivity and others against it. The government would try to find a common ground to settle the issue, he added.

Asked about his opinion on railways as a Tourism Minister, Lyngdoh said, “We have not done any studies (on the possible impact of railways on tourism) but I have always felt better road connectivity will give most tourist destinations in Meghalaya a facelift.”

The lack of progress on the Byrnihat-Shillong railway project made the Centre ask the state government to return about Rs 270 crore that was given for the acquisition of land. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday said the state government received a letter from the Centre asking the state to return the money.

The construction work for the Byrnihat-Shillong railway line remained stalled since 2016-17 following opposition from some pressure groups. They feared that the introduction of the railway would lead to an influx of outsiders.

Sangma said there is a proposal to connect Khliehriat in Jaintia Hills with railways. He said the government will go with the public since such projects are conceived for the people only.

He said while connectivity is important, the government also respects the stand of certain organisations opposed to railway projects.

He said the government would examine the idea of connecting East Jaintia Hills with railways only if there is support from the public, adding the government is considering a public hearing on the proposal.

UDP reiterated opposition to railways

The UDP has reaffirmed its opposition to railway projects in Khasi-Jaintia Hills until a strong mechanism to check influx is put in place.

UDP working president, Titosstarwell Chyne said the party has always been opposing the introduction of railways.

“We have not changed our stand and we are against railways in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region,” Chyne said.

Referring to Cabinet minister and party leader Kyrmen Shylla’s statement that the people of Jaintia Hills should be allowed to take a decision on the railway issue without interference from outsiders, Chyne said Shylla made the statement in his personal capacity since the party has not discussed the matter.