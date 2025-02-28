Will collectively decide on Opp leader: NPP’s Kharpuri

Shillong, Feb 27: Four-time NPP MDC Grace Mary Kharpuri on Thursday said the Opposition MDCs will collectively decide who should occupy the position of Opposition leader in the KHADC.

“I would leave it to the wisdom of the 11 opposition MDCs,” Kharpuri told reporters after taking oath.

Stating that the NPP respects the mandate of people, she said they will try to play the role of constructive Opposition and are ready to work closely with the new Executive Committee (EC) to be formed by the VPP.

The Nongshken MDC said they would want the EC to ensure accountability and transparency in the council. She was hopeful that the VPP’s new faces, who will lead the EC, will be able to perform well in the next five years.

Meanwhile, UDP’s Sohra MDC Titosstarwell Chyne said the party is intact even though the NPP has formed its own group together with three others – two independent MDCs and the lone MDC from the HSPDP.

He told reporters the UDP is yet to discuss the matter of a combined Opposition with the other parties.

“Maybe, we will have a discussion in the future,” he said.

Refusing to talk anything about the post of Opposition leader, he said they would like to wait till the elections of the Chairman and the Chief Executive Member are completed.

According to him, the decision on who should become the Opposition leader will be decided by the new Chairman to be elected on Friday.

HSPDP unaware of MDC’s move to back NPP

The HSPDP said it is not aware of the decision of party MDC Srally Rashir to support the NPP in the KHADC. HSPDP president KP Pangniang said any decision on alignment in the state or the district councils is taken by the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).

According to him, the HSPDP’s constitution is very clear that party MLAs or MDCs have no authority to decide on such matters without the CEC’s approval. He said the party will soon convene a meeting of the CEC to discuss the matter.

Although the UDP has five MDCs and is the second largest party in the new House, the NPP, which has four MDCs, has been backed by the two independent MDCs—Ricky Shullai (Laban-Mawprem) and Lurshai Kharbani (Rambrai-Jyrngam) along with the HSPDP MDC.

With the support of the three MDCs, the NPP’s strength has gone up to seven. This is the reason why it is demanding the Opposition leader’s post.