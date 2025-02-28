Friday, February 28, 2025
MEGHALAYA

VPP prunes size of EC to cut cost

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

New party in power keeps its poll promise

Shillong, Feb 27: Fulfilling one if its election promises, the Voice of the People Party led-Executive Committee (EC) in the KHADC will have a minimum strength of Executive Members (EMs).
The previous NPP-led EC had a total strength of 11 MDCs including the Chief Executive Member (CEM) and ten EMs.
The VPP has decided to stick to one of the smallest teams ever in the KHADC with just seven EMs along with the CEM.
VPP chief, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on Wednesday announced that the party wants to create a small team as part of its austerity measures to reduce wasteful expenditure in the council.
“We will keep our election promise by ensuring that there is no wasteful expenditure of public money in the council,” Basaiawmoit said.
There will be two women members out of the seven EMs in the new EC—Mylliem MDC Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh and Laitumkhrah-Malki MDC Deity H Majaw.
The other five EMs are journalist turned politician Powell Sohkhlet (Mawthadraishan-Pariong), Seiborlang Rynjah (Mawkynrew), Isynei Hinge (Umroi), Pynkhraw Kharjahrin (Mawkyrwat), and Winston Tony Lyngdoh (Nongthymmai).
The CEM-designate in the KHADC, Shemborlang Rynjah on Thursday declined to speak to the media about the steps that his EC will take to reduce wasteful expenditure and how the party will implement the promises made in their election manifesto.
“I will officially address the press after my election as the CEM on Friday,” Rynjah said when he was approached by media persons.
Rynjah, who represents the Langkyrdem-Laitkroh constituency, was named the CEM candidate during a meeting of VPP MDCs held at Basaiawmoit’s residence at Laitkor on Wednesday.

