Small but potent: VPP banks on EC to deliver

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The KHADC’s newly-elected Chief Executive Member, Shemborlang Rynjah has backed the party’s decision to have a minimum strength of Executive Members or EMs as a step to avoid any wasteful expenditure. He was clear that the the new team, although small in size, is potent enough to deliver when it matters.

“I disagree with the argument that having a small team will be a huge hindrance for the present Executive Committee (EC) of the party to deliver. We have taken a conscious decision after detailed deliberation among the 17 party MDCs along with the top party leadership,” he told reporters on Friday.

“We want to ensure that there is no misuse of public money and will adopt whatever measures are needed to avoid wasteful expenditure,” he said.

According to Rynjah, the decision to minimise the size of the EC is a step toward ensuring optimum utilisation of the funds of the council.

The previous NPP-led EC had 11 MDCs including the CEM. The VPP has decided to have one of the smallest teams ever in the KHADC with seven EMs along with the CEM.

Rynjah observed that all the 17 MDCs will be given responsibilities to carry the workload to revamp and streamline the council even if they are not part of the EC.

Replying to a query, Rynjah said he is likely to finalise the portfolios of the seven EMs shortly after convening a meeting on Saturday. He also said the EC will recommend the name of the nominated MDC to the state government.

“We want the nominated member to be able to give valuable suggestions and make contributions to the house,” he said while making it clear that they will not allow the state government to appoint the nominated MDC.

“We will fight if there is a need,” Rynjah said.

When asked how the party would keep its MDCs intact since there is no anti-defection law in the council, he said: “It depends on the individual MDC to remain loyal and committed to the party. We do not have any agreement which will bind all the elected MDCs of the party to remain loyal to the party till the end of the term.”

Meanwhile, VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit made it clear that there will be no chairmen to the various committees and advisories in the KHADC.

Speaking to media persons here, Basaiawmoit reiterated the VPP’s commitment to keep a small EC in order to avoid wasteful expenditure.

He said the EC will comprise of only 8 EMs including the CEM and two MDCs who will occupy the post of Chairman and Deputy Chairman.

“It is a normal practice to accommodate all MDCs supporting the EC but we don’t face any such situation at the moment,” he added.

Healthy ties with government expected

Rynjah said he expects a healthy relationship with the state’s NPP-led MDA government.

“We cannot presume that we will face a problem just because another party is leading the government in the state. I don’t think that the party leading the government in the state will do whatever it wants,” he said.

He said the government may support the VPP Executive Committee in the KHADC more as an acknowledgement of its good work in the council.

“We might be able to get more funds from what the council has been getting from the state government. We will not expect anything negative,” Rynjah said.

He also said the party’s MLAs are there to serve the people.

“We are here in the council with the same goal. We expect a positive response from the NPP-led government,” he added.