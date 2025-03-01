VPP ridicules NPP’s claim of lower vote share

SHILLONG, Feb 28: VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit has ridiculed the claims of the NPP that the vote share of his party has gone down in the recent MDC polls as compared to the Lok Sabha elections. He also slammed the NPP-led government for deploying adequate security in highly sensitive polling stations despite being warned of possible violence.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Basaiawmoit claimed that the vote share of the VPP was the highest in the KHADC polls.

“Our vote share was 37 per cent whereas NPP’s share was 25 per cent,” Basaiawmoit said while adding that even in the JHADC, the vote share of NPP was 32 per cent while VPP’s was 31 per cent.

He stated that if the voters of the JHADC had got the same opportunity like the ones in the KHADC, the party would have performed better and won more seats.

“There were threats and intimidation to people and the despite our concern, no action was taken and no police personnel were posted in highly sensitive polling stations,” he added.

The NPP after losing elections in KHADC have been maintaining that the VPP’s vote share has gone down compared to the last MP elections where as NPP’s vote share has increased.