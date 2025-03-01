Saturday, March 1, 2025
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Taiwan sanctions seven Chinese Universities over security concerns

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Taipei, Mar 1: Taiwan has sanctioned seven universities, dubbed the “seven sons of China’s national defence,” that pose a security threat to the nation, according to local media. The Ministry of Education Taiwan stated that these universities were founded by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense before they were transferred to the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, reports the country’s leading daily, Taipei Times.

Taiwan’s Minister of Education, Cheng Ying-Yao, on Friday, said, “Taiwanese universities and research institutions are forbidden from engaging in any academic activities or exchanges with seven Chinese universities to protect technology critical to national security interests.”

He further stated that the listed universities are heavily involved in developing Chinese arms, equipment, aviation, telecommunications, chemicals, and material sciences. It serves the interests of the Chinese Army and the Chinese Communist Party’s “united front” work.

The Universities in Taiwan are banned from engaging in exchanges with these seven universities. The ban had been imposed as such exchanges “could potentially involve many key Taiwanese technologies being inadvertently stolen,” the minister further added.

A Taiwanese researcher, on the condition of anonymity, said that he had interacted with many faculty members from the “seven sons” and had been approached by a professor at the Beijing Institute of Technology who hinted at illegal activities.

During an event in February, President William Lai said that democracy and academic independence in the country are invaluable and universities should be cautious about exchanges with China. Earlier, Taiwan had blacklisted two Chinese universities from conducting academic exchange programmes in the nation after reports that the institutes are arms of Beijing’s United Front Work Department. China’s growing influence has been a security concern for Taiwan.

Taiwan alleged that the Chinese Communist Party uses its “United Front” strategy to gather intelligence and influence public decisions within the country. As per a report in the Taipei Times, since 2020, Beijing has used education policies to attract Taiwanese to China, including the new unified online admissions system.

IANS

Previous article
We stand together to preserve India’s rich diversity: LoP Rahul wishes TN CM Stalin on birthday
Next article
Chamoli avalanche: PM Modi reviews rescue ops, CM Dhami reaches Joshimath to oversee situation
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

High-level Belgian delegation in India to boost trade, diplomatic ties

New Delhi, March 1: A high-level Belgian delegation, led by Princess Astrid, is visiting India from March 1-8...
NATIONAL

Chamoli avalanche: PM Modi reviews rescue ops, CM Dhami reaches Joshimath to oversee situation

Chamoli, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to...
NATIONAL

We stand together to preserve India’s rich diversity: LoP Rahul wishes TN CM Stalin on birthday

New Delhi, March 1: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended heartfelt birthday...
NATIONAL

From UAE, man gives ‘triple talaq’ to wife in Kerala over WhatsApp

Kasargod, March 1: A 21-year-old woman residing in Kerala's Kasargod was shocked when her husband sent a "talaq,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

High-level Belgian delegation in India to boost trade, diplomatic ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: A high-level Belgian delegation, led...

Chamoli avalanche: PM Modi reviews rescue ops, CM Dhami reaches Joshimath to oversee situation

NATIONAL 0
Chamoli, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

We stand together to preserve India’s rich diversity: LoP Rahul wishes TN CM Stalin on birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Leader of the Opposition (LoP)...
Load more

Popular news

High-level Belgian delegation in India to boost trade, diplomatic ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: A high-level Belgian delegation, led...

Chamoli avalanche: PM Modi reviews rescue ops, CM Dhami reaches Joshimath to oversee situation

NATIONAL 0
Chamoli, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday...

We stand together to preserve India’s rich diversity: LoP Rahul wishes TN CM Stalin on birthday

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Leader of the Opposition (LoP)...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge