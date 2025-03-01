Saturday, March 1, 2025
NATIONAL

We stand together to preserve India’s rich diversity: LoP Rahul wishes TN CM Stalin on birthday

New Delhi, March 1: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, MK Stalin, as he turned 72.

Taking to social media platform X, Rahul Gandhi expressed his admiration for CM Stalin’s leadership and commitment to upholding India’s diversity and constitutional values. “Wishing a very happy birthday to my brother and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin. We continue to stand together in our commitment to preserve India’s rich diversity, federal structure, and Constitutional values. May you have good health and continued success in serving the people of Tamil Nadu,” LoP Gandhi posted.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his warm greetings to CM Stalin, emphasising their shared commitment to democratic principles. “Warmest birthday greetings to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and President of DMK, Thiru MK Stalin. We will together continue the fight to protect the tenets of the Constitution and uphold Democratic principles. Wishing you a long and healthy life,” Kharge wrote on X.

Earlier in the day Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, in a heartfelt letter, conveyed his best wishes to the Chief Minister. “Chief Minister Sir, I am delighted to know that you are celebrating your 72nd birthday today.

I wish that under your leadership, the people of Tamil Nadu may receive all blessings and live happily. I also pray that by the divine grace of the Almighty, you may enjoy perfect physical and mental well-being, happiness, and continue to serve the people of Tamil Nadu,” the Governor wrote. MK Stalin, a key political figure in Tamil Nadu, has been serving as the state’s Chief Minister since 2021.

