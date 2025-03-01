VPP EMs committed to work for women’s empowerment

Shillong, Feb 28: The two women VPP MDCs—Deity H Majaw and Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh—who are part of the new EC in the KHADC are committed towards helping in the uplift and empowerment of Khasi women besides ensuring their safety and security in work places.

Majaw who represents the Laitumkhrah-Malki constituency is a resident of Nongshilliang, Malki. She has completed her BA LLB and LLM. She has been a practicing advocate for ten years. She is also a former member of the Meghalaya State Commission for Women and is the president of the VPP women’s wing.

Nonglait who represent Mylliem constituency is a resident of Lawsohtun. She did her schooling from Laban Presbyterian Higher Secondary School and studied in Lady Keane College for a brief period before taking admission in Luther W. New Jr. Theological College, Dehradun from where she completed her Master of Divinity in 2017. She is a member of the VPP State Executive Committee.

Speaking to a section of reporters here on Friday, Majaw said she is yet to receive her portfolio. “I am ready to take up any challenge which will be given to me as the EM of the council. Coming from a legal background I expect that I will be given an assignment which concerns my expertise,” she said.

She, however, said her priority as the EM in the council is to create an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

Talking about the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, she said that the ruling of the apex court has clearly mentioned that any organisation which employs more than 10 employees should constitute the ICC.

“Despite directives from the apex court we are yet to have such a committee in the council,” she rues.

She said that the women employees of the council can lodge a complaint before the ICC if there is any sexual harassment case in the work place.

According to her, the members of the ICC will have to inquire into such cases and submit their findings.

Majaw also said that as the elected MDC she will also try to contribute towards women empowerment and take steps to ensure the safety of women. “Being a matrilineal society we are in a better position as compared to women in other parts of the country. But if there is a law we need to implement it for the safety of our women,” she said.

She said that she will also try to provide legal opinion within her legal capacity if the members of the EC reach out to her. Lyngdoh expressed her gratitude to the VPP leadership for giving an opportunity to the women to take centre stage in electoral politics.

“It is due to the faith of the party leadership that we got four women party MDCs (two each in KHADC and JHADC),” she said.

Lyngdoh said that as the EM of the new EC she will do her best to uplift the socio-economic condition of the Khasi women and allow them to stand in their own feet.

She said that she will try to provide handholding to young women who are educated and talented.

“I am proud to say that our women are very hard working,” she said while also mentioning that there are many single mothers who manage to bring up their children on their own.

She mentioned that while she was studying outside the state, she could see only men selling tea or doing such kinds of work on the roadside.

“We need to salute our women who are taking these jobs without feeling of any kind of shame. Many single mothers are able to give good education to their children. We can see their children are doing well in life,” she said.

Lyngdoh said that what impresses her is that Khasi women are ready to take up any kind of job with pride.

She promised to reach out to such women with assistance.

“We are grateful since as a matrilineal society we always give ample opportunity to the daughters. But we need to raise our daughters with self-dignity and also uplift the living standards of our women,” the VPP MDC from Mylliem added.