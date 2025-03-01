JHADC chairman’s election: Congress MDCs allegedly vote for NPP candidate

SHILLONG, Feb 28: The election to the post of Chairman in the JHADC witnessed cross-voting with the NPP-led coalition, having 18 members, securing 20 votes while the Congress with 3 MDCs, securing six votes, leaving room for speculations.

The NPP has 13 MDCs and the support of three UDP and two independent MDC takes their number to 18. The VPP has eight MDCs while the Congress has three.

20 MDCs voted for NPP candidate and eventual winner Shankey Shangpung, Congress candidate Rikut Parien got six votes while three votes were cast in favour of NOTA.

As per officials, while only two names were listed for the election with no provisions of NOTA, three members had written NOTA in the ballot paper.

Sources said two of the Congress MDCs voted for the NPP-led coalition. Five VPPs MDCs voted for the Congress candidate while the other three voted for NOTA.

Interestingly while all three Congress MDCs voted for their candidate for the post of JHADC CEM, the VPP MDCs abstained from voting.

NPP candidate, Thombor Shiwat secured 17 votes and was elected to the post of JHADC CEM.

The VPP reportedly participated in the election of the Chairman as it is a neutral post, while they abstained from voting for the CEM’s election.