Sunday, March 2, 2025
NATIONAL

29 drug traffickers convicted, says HM Shah; vows to intensify crackdown

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, March 2 :Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to eliminating drug trafficking, announcing that 29 drug traffickers have been convicted in 12 different cases across the country.

Taking to X, Shah wrote, “The Modi government is unsparing in punishing drug traffickers who drag our youth into the dark abyss of addiction for the greed of money. As a result of a foolproof investigation with a bottom-to-top and top-to-bottom strategy, 29 drug traffickers have been convicted by the court in 12 different cases across India.”

Reiterating the Centre’s stance, he added, “We pledge to continue combating the drug menace with ruthless and meticulous investigations to build a drug-free Bharat.”

Efforts to curb drug trafficking have been intensified across the country, with both the Centre and state governments taking decisive actions.

In a recent review meeting on the Manipur situation, Shah also addressed the drug problem in the state. He declared that drug cartels would be completely dismantled to establish a drug-free Manipur.

Additionally, he chaired a high-level meeting in Delhi, attended by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister Ashish Sood, where he ordered a crackdown on the narcotics trade in the national capital.

States have also ramped up their anti-drug initiatives. In Punjab, a massive statewide operation against drug traffickers led to the arrest of 290 smugglers, with over 750 locations raided and 232 FIRs registered.

Similarly, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has launched a six-month-long special mission to dismantle drug networks. He has directed the police to take stringent action against drug peddlers and formed a Special Task Force to intensify the crackdown.

With these concerted efforts, both the Centre and states are pushing forward with their mission to eradicate the drug menace from the country.

–IANS

 

Previous article
New SEBI chairman spells out 4-point mantra for capital markets regulator
Next article
Duplication in EPIC number does not imply duplicate, fake voters: ECI
