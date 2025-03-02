Sunday, March 2, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Duplication in EPIC number does not imply duplicate, fake voters: ECI

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 2: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified that duplication in EPIC number “does not imply duplicate/fake voters” while acknowledging some cases of duplicate EPIC numbers caused by the use of identical alphanumeric series by two different States/UTs.

The ECI said that duplicate EPIC numbers resulted from an outdated manual system used before the introduction of the ERONET platform, leading to the same alphanumeric series being assigned to different voters in separate states.

In a statement on Sunday, the ECI said the Election Commission has taken cognizance of certain social media posts and media reports flagging the issue of electors of two different states having identical EPIC numbers.

“In this regard, it is clarified that while EPIC numbers of some of the electors may be identical, the other details including demographic details, Assembly Constituency and polling booth are different for the electors with the same EPIC number,” read the statement.

The ECI said that irrespective of the EPIC number, “any elector can cast a vote only at their designated polling station in their respective Constituency in their State/UT where they are enrolled in the electoral roll and nowhere else”.

Offering clarification on the complaints, the ECI said, “The allotment of identical EPIC number/series to some electors from different States/UTs was due to a decentralized and manual mechanism being followed prior to shifting of the electoral roll database of all States/UTs to the ERONET platform. This resulted in certain State/UT CEO offices using the same EPIC alphanumeric series and leaving a scope for the possibility of duplicate EPIC numbers being allotted to electors in different Assembly Constituencies in different States/UTs.”

The ECI, in order to address the fears, will allot unique EPIC numbers to registered voters. “However, to allay any apprehensions, the Commission has decided to ensure allotment of unique EPIC number to registered electors. Any case of duplicate EPIC number will be rectified by allotting a unique EPIC number. The ERONET 2.0 platform will be updated to aid and assist in this process.”

The EC response came days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate the electoral process by adding fake voters from other states.

On Saturday, West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) dismissed CM Mamata Banerjee’s allegations of electoral manipulation, saying that the voter roll update process follows established legal protocols.

–IANS

Previous article
29 drug traffickers convicted, says HM Shah; vows to intensify crackdown
Next article
Telangana tunnel accident: Rescue operation continues on ninth day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Chhattisgarh to present budget on Monday, women and poor to get more

Bhopal, March 2: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government in Chhattisgarh will present its second full...
NATIONAL

Jadavpur University ruckus: Tension continues as students protest, 5 FIRs filed

Kolkata, March 2:Tension was prevailing within the campus of Kolkata’s iconic Jadavpur University (JU) a day after a...
NATIONAL

Unreasonable: MoS Bandi Sanjay on Telangana govt’s decision to change exam timing for Ramzan

Hyderabad, March 2 : Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has termed as ‘completely unreasonable’...
NATIONAL

If my own daughter is not safe, what about others: Union Minister Raksha Khadse

Muktainagar (Maharashtra), March 2: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Sunday demanded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Chhattisgarh to present budget on Monday, women and poor to get more

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 2: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata...

Jadavpur University ruckus: Tension continues as students protest, 5 FIRs filed

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 2:Tension was prevailing within the campus of...

Unreasonable: MoS Bandi Sanjay on Telangana govt’s decision to change exam timing for Ramzan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 2 : Union Minister of State for...
Load more

Popular news

Chhattisgarh to present budget on Monday, women and poor to get more

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, March 2: The Vishnu Deo Sai-led Bharatiya Janata...

Jadavpur University ruckus: Tension continues as students protest, 5 FIRs filed

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 2:Tension was prevailing within the campus of...

Unreasonable: MoS Bandi Sanjay on Telangana govt’s decision to change exam timing for Ramzan

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, March 2 : Union Minister of State for...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge