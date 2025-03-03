Govt admits to shortcomings in edn sector, assures overhaul

SHILLONG, March 2: The state government has admitted to shortcomings in the education sector and has assured a complete overhaul in the years to come.

“We are aware of the situation. The government’s endeavour is to bring a change in the education sector,” Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said on Sunday.

He was responding to a query on the state lagging behind in providing quality education as was pointed out by Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar during his recent visit to the state.

“We understand the problems and we are putting in all efforts to resolve them. We will see a completely different picture in the years to come,” Sangma said.

“We are reaching out to every nook and corner of the state and providing training to our teachers so that they may be able to provide quality education to the students,” he added.