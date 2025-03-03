Environmentalists fight to save JH water bodies

NGT takes note of threat to Myntdu river from dumping of construction waste

SHILLONG, March 2: Amid dwindling hope, environmentalists in Jaintia Hills are grappling with the challenge of safeguarding the region’s water bodies, with little sign that past efforts will yield lasting results.

Despite the intervention of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and other bodies, the impact has been minimal, making people wonder whether their fight to protect the environment will ever succeed.

The Myntdu river, once a vital lifeline for the region, is now facing significant threats due to the large-scale dumping of debris allegedly by the Dhar Construction Company. While the NGT has acknowledged the issue, the environmentalists involved in the battle remain sceptical about any concrete or sustainable actions to address the problem.

The river’s current condition is a reflection of the damage caused, with its once-clear waters now clogged with silt and debris.

“Due to the construction of the Jowai Bypass, the government dumped all the debris into the Myntdu river, and it has affected the entire stretch of the river. It is the lifeline for many, as the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department supplies water from there. The farmers in the downstream valley are also suffering,” said Khroo L Pariat, an environmentalist dedicated to protecting the rivers of Jaintia Hills.

“The siltation has increased drastically,” he added, highlighting the severe environmental consequences.

Pariat, along with a few other concerned citizens, raised the matter with both the NGT and the High Court of Meghalaya.

“The NGT has taken up the issue, and the next hearing will be on March 25 in the high court. The court directed the state government to remove the debris last December, but to date, no action has been taken,” he said.

While the state government remains inactive, the NGT has initiated an investigation into the matter, offering a glimmer of hope for those fighting for the river’s survival.

“This is the fourth time this has happened. Development should never come at the cost of the environment,” Pariat stressed.

He emphasized that the rivers of Jaintia Hills are crucial to the region’s survival, noting that many have already been devastated.

“Kopli was destroyed by coal mining, but nothing has been done to rejuvenate it. Lukha was destroyed by a cement factory, and nothing has been done to restore it. Myntang River has been depleted by sand and stone extraction, and there’s no aquatic life left. Umngot is also on the verge of destruction due to stone mining, and now Myntdu is the last,” Pariat lamented.

The NGT has responded to the issue by instructing the Meghalaya government to file a detailed response regarding the dumping of construction and demolition waste during the construction of the Jowai Bypass. This waste has contributed significantly to the siltation of the Myntdu River.

“There is still hope. This isn’t the first time the NGT has addressed the Myntdu issue. It was brought up in 2016, but no concrete action was taken. Yet, there’s hope against hope that something meaningful will come from this,” Pariat said.

A few months ago, the district magistrate of West Jaintia Hills amended a prohibitory order issued in June to protect the Myntdu River and its tributaries from pollution, mining, and quarrying. The river’s water quality deteriorated significantly due to erosion and debris dumping in its catchment areas.

The order instructed the authorities concerned, including the district magistrate of Jowai and the Central Pollution Control Board, to submit their responses.

As the legal and environmental struggle persists, the people of Jaintia Hills and the environmentalists leading the fight can only hope that these ongoing efforts will succeed in preserving what remains of the region’s precious water bodies. The survival of these rivers is not just an environmental issue — it is a matter of life for the communities that depend on them.