Monday, March 3, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on the thigh of a foreign lady has triggered widespread outrage in Odisha. Social activist Subrat Kumar Mohani of Bhubaneswar has lodged a complaint against the owner of the tattoo parlour, ‘Rocky Tattooz,’ located in the Saheed Nagar area of the city, where the controversial tattoo was inked.

Following the complaint, the Saheed Nagar police have registered a case (85/25) under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the shop owner. “We came across a photo of a foreign woman on the social media account of Rocky Tattooz, where Lord Jagannath’s tattoo was seen on her thigh, an objectionable placement. The tattoo has hurt our religious sentiments, and we demand a public apology at Puri,” said the complainant.

Amidst the outrage, Rocky Tattooz owner Rockey Ranjan Bisoi and the foreign woman have both issued apologies through separate video messages shared on social media. “I sincerely apologize as the tattoo was inked in our studio. I also seek forgiveness on behalf of the artist who created it. The woman, an Italian national, visited our shop on Saturday, expressing her deep devotion to Lord Jagannath and requesting the tattoo. She specifically asked for it to be placed on her thigh as she works in an NGO where tattoos in visible areas of the body are not permitted,” said Bisoi.

Bisoi added that he had contacted the woman and advised her to either remove the tattoo or get another one over it. However, she will be able to return only after 25 days, as immediate removal could lead to infection. Meanwhile, the foreign lady has also expressed regret in a video statement. “I never intended to be disrespectful. I am not only a devotee of Lord Jagannath but also visit the temple daily. I made a mistake, and for that, I am truly sorry,” she said. The Saheed Nagar police have launched an investigation into the matter.

IANS

Previous article
Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row
Next article
Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel One and Motilal Oswal Financial services extended their losses...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is part of the Indo-Bangladesh Joint River Commission, arrived in...
NATIONAL

Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma earned her...
NATIONAL

Centre elevates IRCTC, IRFC to Navratna status

New Delhi, March 3: The Central government on Monday upgraded the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh...
Load more

Popular news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge