Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma earned her sharp criticism and rebuke from her own party and was also persuaded to delete her social media posts.

The embattled Congress leader found herself on the back foot, however, she found support from the TMC leader Saugata Roy. The TMC leader not only backed her statement on Rohit Sharma but also went a step ahead in slamming the cricketer and demanded that he be dropped from the team because of lacklustre performance. Saugata Roy, speaking to IANS said, “I heard that Rohit Sharma’s performance has been quite poor.

He scored one century, but other than that, he gets out after scoring 2, 3, 4, or 5 runs. He shouldn’t be in the team. India wins because the other players play well, but the captain doesn’t contribute much…” While India and New Zealand were engaged in the Champions Trophy clash last evening, Cong leader Shama Mohamed took to social media handle and commented, “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman. Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had.”

Her move to body-shame the leading cricketer triggered a huge uproar in the sporting fraternity and earned her backlash from multiple quarters. As the controversy threatened to create angst and backlash against the grand old party, Congress high command jumped into the row to defuse the crisis.

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera took to X and said that Mohamed’s remarks don’t reflect the position of the party. Pawan Khera informed that she had been asked to delete the social media posts.

“Dr Shama Mohamed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future. The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy,” Khera posted on X.

IANS