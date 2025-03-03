Monday, March 3, 2025
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

Sr Women Hockey Nationals: Assam defeat Bihar 2-1 on day 3

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Panchkula, March 3: Assam Hockey edged out a 2-1 win over Hockey Association of Bihar on the third day of Division B during the 15th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here at the Tau Devi Lal Hockey Stadium.

After a tightly contested first quarter, Assam Hockey broke the deadlock right before half-time as captain Munmuni Das (29’) successfully converted a penalty corner to take the lead. The winning side was tight with its defence and ensured it held its slim lead through the third quarter.

The game opened up again moments before the final whistle as Khushboo Prajapati (59’) converted another penalty corner for Assam Hockey. The very next minute, Hockey Association of Bihar registered a consolation goal coming from Nusrat Khatoon.

With this win, Assam Hockey have opened their account while Hockey Association of Bihar continues to struggle. In a Division C match on Sunday, Hockey Andhra Pradesh recorded a 4-2 win against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir in their Pool B game.

Revathi Thalari (3’, 17’) scored a crucial brace for her side while Harathi Lomada (36’) and Madugula Bhavani (45’) also contributed with the goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Rajni (10’) and Anju Kumari (57’) were the goalscorers for Hockey Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last Division C match on Sunday, Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a dominant 6-1 win over Hockey Arunachal in Pool B. Jayaprtha S (13’, 39’, 41’) scored an impressive hat-trick with the other three goals coming from B Deepika (4,’ 22’) and S Subasri (40’).

Hema Navait (5’) was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Arunachal. The 2025 edition of women’s nationals is following a new format featuring a promotion and relegation system, adding an extra layer of competitiveness and excitement to the tournament.

A total of 28 teams are participating in the tournament. They are classified into three Divisions: Division A, Division B, and Division C. This new format not only enhances the competition but also provides a clear pathway for teams to ascend to higher divisions or risk relegation based on their performance.
IANS

Previous article
Bangladesh: Home Ministry rejects proposal of Police Commission, refuses to let go its control
Next article
PM Modi goes on jungle safari in Gujarat’s Gir wildlife sanctuary, clicks pictures of lions
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Economy

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel One and Motilal Oswal Financial services extended their losses...
INTERNATIONAL

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is part of the Indo-Bangladesh Joint River Commission, arrived in...
NATIONAL

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on the thigh of a foreign lady has triggered widespread...
NATIONAL

Rohit Sharma not fit to be in team: TMC leader’s support for Shama Mohamed escalates row

New Delhi, March 3: Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s harsh remarks on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma earned her...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on...
Load more

Popular news

Stocks of broking platforms tank, Angel One and Motilal Oswal fell up to 10 pc

Economy 0
Mumbai, March 3: Stock market-oriented online platforms like Angel...

Bangladeshi delegation in Kolkata to discuss water pact, review Farakka Barrage flow

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kolkata, March 3: An 11-member Bangladeshi delegation, which is...

Lord Jagannath tattoo on foreign lady’s thighs sparks outrage in Odisha

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, March 3: A tattoo of Lord Jagannath on...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge