Monday, March 3, 2025
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi goes on jungle safari in Gujarat’s Gir wildlife sanctuary, clicks pictures of lions

By: Agencies

Gandhinagar, March 3:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Monday morning with a lion safari at the Gir wildlife sanctuary in Gujarat’s Junagarh district. PM Modi’s visit to the Gir sanctuary coincided with the World Wildlife Day and comes on the last day of the three-day visit to his home state.

During the jungle safari, PM Modi was accompanied by senior ministers as well as forest department officials. PM Modi also took to X, early on Monday morning, to share his thoughts on the World Wildlife Day and called for preserving the biodiversity of planet Earth.

“Today, on World Wildlife Day, let’s reiterate our commitment to protect and preserve the incredible biodiversity of our planet. Every species plays a vital role — let’s safeguard their future for generations to come! We also take pride in India’s contributions towards preserving and protecting wildlife,” he wrote in a post on X.

“This morning, on #WorldWildlifeDay, I went on a Safari in Gir, which, as we all know, is home to the majestic Asiatic Lion. Coming to Gir also brings back many memories of the work we collectively did when I was serving as Gujarat CM. In the last many years, collective efforts have ensured that the population of Asiatic Lions is rising steadily.

Equally commendable is the role of tribal communities and women from surrounding areas in preserving the habitat of the Asiatic Lion,” he said in another post on X. The breathtaking pictures and videos of PM Modi’s lion safari at Gir sanctuary have taken the Internet by storm.

In the pictures, the Prime Minister can be seen clicking photos of the lions in the open. Notably, Gir is the only place in the world outside Africa where lions can be seen in their natural habitat. Gir is also described as the last remaining habitat of Asiatic lions. The lions of Gir are majestic animals, averaging about 2.75 metres in length.

At Sasan Gir, the headquarters of Gir Wildlife Sanctuary, PM Modi will also chair the seventh meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). After the meeting, he is likely to interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan.

Notably, his government’s role in revitalising the tiger population at Gir earned the sanctuary global acclaim. Since his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, he has been involved in the conservation of Asiatic lions. In 2007, after a poaching incident, the government established the Greater Gir Wildlife Protection Task Force to monitor wildlife crimes and strengthen conservation measures.

The Greater Gir Conservation Model was introduced, expanding lion protection beyond Gir National Park to 30,000 sq. km, ensuring a safer habitat. His tenure also saw the historic recruitment of women beat guards, with 111 women currently working in the Gir region.

IANS

Previous article
Sr Women Hockey Nationals: Assam defeat Bihar 2-1 on day 3
Next article
Finland opens door for skilled Indian professionals
