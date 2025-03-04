Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 with an aim to provide relief to electricity consumers by allowing them to settle their outstanding electricity dues with certain benefits.

The scheme was rolled out by the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma here at the MeECL headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the move would help DISCOMs recover long-pending electricity bills from consumers.

The move will allow 45000 consumers to clear their outstanding bills to the tune of Rs 119 crores by offering waivers on delayed payment charges.

Meanwhile, as, MePDCL till date has been using conventional vehicles and ladders only for the restoration works, the Corporation today launched six vehicles which are equipped with aerial lift, insulated buckets designed to safely and quickly access the power lines at various heights and locations. Such type of vehicles will speed up the maintenance services and reduce the outage period of electricity.

Total Cost of procurement of the vehicles is Rs. 1.48 crore for six vehicles.

Previous article
Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict (HWC) was conducted recently in hugely biodiverse Majuli River...
NATIONAL

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security as two sides of the same coin, Defence Minister...
INTERNATIONAL

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous" times and 'grave nature of the threats" faced, European...
NATIONAL

Development in PoK facilitated by China not Pak: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, March 4:  After heated verbal exchanges between the National Conference (NC) and the BJP MLAs on Tuesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous"...
Load more

Popular news

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous"...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge