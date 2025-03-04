Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 with an aim to provide relief to electricity consumers by allowing them to settle their outstanding electricity dues with certain benefits.

The scheme was rolled out by the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma here at the MeECL headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the move would help DISCOMs recover long-pending electricity bills from consumers.

The move will allow 45000 consumers to clear their outstanding bills to the tune of Rs 119 crores by offering waivers on delayed payment charges.

Meanwhile, as, MePDCL till date has been using conventional vehicles and ladders only for the restoration works, the Corporation today launched six vehicles which are equipped with aerial lift, insulated buckets designed to safely and quickly access the power lines at various heights and locations. Such type of vehicles will speed up the maintenance services and reduce the outage period of electricity.

Total Cost of procurement of the vehicles is Rs. 1.48 crore for six vehicles.