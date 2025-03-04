Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Rising human animal conflicts raised concern in Majuli river island

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, March 4: A six-day survey on human-wildlife conflict (HWC) was conducted recently in hugely biodiverse Majuli River Island district of Assam by region’s premier biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak with the primary objective to explore ways secure the growing population of one-horned rhinos that have strayed onto the rive island from Kaziranga National Park.

The study engaged more than 110 households, local communities, Satradhikars (head priests of Vaishnavite monasteries), forest officials and law enforcement agencies to assess the escalating challenges of human-wildlife conflict in the area. Majuli, the largest populated river island on the planet, is known for its dominant rich biodiversity as well as the nature-dependent way of life of its ethnic population.

The initial three days of the survey concentrated on Namoni Majuli, encompassing areas such as Sesuguri, Lobak Khutar, and Ahotoguri Island. The subsequent phase extended to Ujoni Majuli, covering the area from Kamalabari Ghat to Gejera.

This survey was conducted by Researchers Ujjal Bayan and Kakali Baishya of the Rhino Research and Conservation Division (RRCD) of Aaranyak.

The findings revealed a concerning increase in human-wildlife conflict compared to previous years, with rhinos, wild buffaloes, wild boars, elephants, and even tigers frequently causing damage to crops and livestock in the areas covered under the study.

Given that nearly 90% of the local population relies on agriculture, these conflicts pose substantial threats to community livelihoods. During the survey, our researchers from RRCD also met Range Officer Abhijit Dolley and Additional Superintendent of Police Bitul Chetia, and discussed various aspects of human and wildlife behaviours.

Besides these challenges, the survey also identified a positive trend — Majuli’s wetlands are currently flourishing with migratory birds. Glossy ibis, black-headed ibis, Indian spot-billed ducks, Greylag geese, bar-headed geese, purple swamp hens, and other avian species have arrived this winter for roosting, breeding and feeding. These observations highlight Majuli’s ecological significance as a unique river island with rich biodiversity.

In light of Majuli’s distinct geographic and ecological characteristics, conservation actions and management plans must be specifically tailored to address the region’s challenges.

Aaranyak emphasises the necessity for sustainable human-wildlife conflict mitigation strategies, enhanced community awareness, and conservation-oriented policy interventions to safeguard both the livelihoods of local residents and the island’s rich biodiversity.

 

Previous article
Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers
Next article
Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out the One Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025 with an...
NATIONAL

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security as two sides of the same coin, Defence Minister...
INTERNATIONAL

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous" times and 'grave nature of the threats" faced, European...
NATIONAL

Development in PoK facilitated by China not Pak: CM Omar Abdullah

Jammu, March 4:  After heated verbal exchanges between the National Conference (NC) and the BJP MLAs on Tuesday...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous"...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya govt rolls out OTS to help consumers clear pending electricity dues

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, March 4: Meghalaya Government on Tuesday rolled out...

Break silos, collaborate with each other: Defence Minister Singh tells security researchers

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 4:  Describing internal and external security...

EU chief proposes ‘ReArm Europe Plan’ to boost common defence fund

INTERNATIONAL 0
Brussels, March 4: Emphasising on the "momentous and dangerous"...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge