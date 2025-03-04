Tuesday, March 4, 2025
PIMC observes 9th death anniversary of P A Sangma

Guwahati, March 4: The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today observed the 9th death anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker and former Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Late Shri PA Sangma, with a solemn floral tribute and commemorative speeches in his honour.

The event witnessed the presence of Prof. GD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of USTM; Padma Shri Dr. Sarbeswar Sahariah, Pro Vice-Chancellor of USTM; Prof. Dr. Abhinandan Das, Principal of PIMC; Dr. RK Sharma, Advisor to USTM; and Dr. Jogesh Sharma, Director of Medical Education and Research at PIMC. Faculty members, doctors, students, and staff also joined the occasion to pay their respects.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. GD Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of USTM, expressed profound gratitude to Late PA Sangma for his pivotal role in the enactment of the USTM Act in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in 2008. Remembering him as a visionary leader, Prof. Sharma highlighted Sangma’s lifelong commitment to nurturing young minds through education.

“Late PA Sangma had always been a guiding force and a strong well-wisher for USTM. We remain deeply indebted to him for his constant support and encouragement in our efforts to establish a premier higher educational institution in Meghalaya,” Prof. Sharma said.

He also extended heartfelt appreciation to the present Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Conrad K Sangma, and his team for their unwavering moral support and continuous encouragement towards the growth and development of the University.

 

