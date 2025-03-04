Tuesday, March 4, 2025
spot_img
EnvironmentNATIONALNews Alert

Vantara, a vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting animals: PM Modi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ahmedabad, March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sharing his thoughts on the commendable effort by Vantara – one of the world’s biggest animal rehabilitation centres – that is situated in Gujarat, said that it was serving as a “vibrant example of our centuries old ethos of protecting those we share our planet with.”

PM Modi took to his social media handle to share glimpses of his visit to the rehabilitation centre, where he saw injured and accident-hit animals getting treated and taken care of. “At Vantara, I saw an elephant which was the victim of an acid attack. The elephant was being treated with utmost care. There were other elephants too, which were blinded and that, too, ironically by their Mahouts,” wrote PM Modi while sharing pictures of an elephant getting treated inside the facility.

He shared another picture of an elephant, which was hit by a speeding truck, now getting treatment at Vantara. “There were other instances too. A lioness was hit by a vehicle resulting in severe spinal injuries. She was getting proper care. A leopard cub abandoned by her family got a new lease of life, with proper nutritional care,” PM Modi wrote, sharing the pictures of the state-of-the art facility built for their care.

The Prime Minister also complimented the team at Vantara for the care given to such wild animals. Notably, Vantara in Gujarat’s Jamnagar is a sprawling wildlife rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation centre housing over 1.5 lakh rescued and endangered animals.

Currently, the centre is home to more than 2,000 species of animals. The wildlife centre is equipped with modern treatment facilities for animals including MRI machine, CT scan, and ICU facilities. The centre also provides advanced veterinary care including specialised departments for wildlife anesthesia, cardiology, nephrology, endoscopy, dentistry, and internal medicine. PM Modi during his visit to Vantara also interacted with dedicated doctors, staff and workers who serve as the custodians of various facilities at Vantara.

IANS

Previous article
PIMC observes 9th death anniversary of P A Sangma
Next article
KHADC CEM allots portfolios to EMs
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC CEM allots portfolios to EMs

  Shillong, Mar 4: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Shemborlang Rynjah on...
MEGHALAYA

PIMC observes 9th death anniversary of P A Sangma

  Guwahati, March 4: The PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMC) at the University of Science and...
NATIONAL

Assam DCs asked to act tough on illegal brick kilns

Guwahati, March 4: The finance (taxation) department of the Assam government has asked all district commissioners in the...
News Alert

Stormwater drain construction: Guwahati Traffic police impose curbs

Guwahati, March 4: Guwahati Traffic Police has imposed restrictions on the movement of vehicles along National Highway-27 in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC CEM allots portfolios to EMs

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 4: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the...

PIMC observes 9th death anniversary of P A Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, March 4: The PA Sangma International Medical College...

Assam DCs asked to act tough on illegal brick kilns

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 4: The finance (taxation) department of the...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC CEM allots portfolios to EMs

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Mar 4: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the...

PIMC observes 9th death anniversary of P A Sangma

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, March 4: The PA Sangma International Medical College...

Assam DCs asked to act tough on illegal brick kilns

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, March 4: The finance (taxation) department of the...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge