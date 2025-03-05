Wednesday, March 5, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

MWC 2025: Jyotiraditya Scindia shares India’s guiding principles towards tech governance

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, March 5:  Innovation, inclusivity, sustainability and trust forms the core of India’s guiding principles towards tech governance, said Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain.

After meeting top-level CEOs, the minister addressed key sessions and witnessed major tech innovations in one of the world’s largest gatherings for the mobile and telecommunications industry. The minister addressed key sessions on ‘Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge’ and Balancing Innovation & Regulation: Global Perspectives on Telecom Policy’ at the event.

He highlighted the success of Aadhaar and BharatNet in serving every citizen of the country. The minister also spoke about the four steps towards balancing innovation with regulation such as spectrum management; ensuring market stability; introducing telecom regulation to ease up various processes; and bringing cybersecurity measures for consumer protection.

During the ‘MWC 2025’, Scindia unveiled the curtains of India Mobile Congress 2025 and inaugurated Bharat Pavilion organised by the Telecom Equipment and Services Export Promotion Council (TEPC) with the support of the Department of Telecommunications, which featured 38 Indian telecom equipment manufacturers showcasing their state-of-the-art products.

“As we march towards Atmanirbharta, Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) will play a critical role in fuelling innovation, advancements, and opportunities in the telecom and digital ecosystem,” said the minister.

The minister also inaugurated VVDN’s indigenously designed and manufactured, AI-based Wi-Fi-7 during his visit to Bharat Pavilion. Scindia also visited other booths such as Meta and Google Cloud, catching a glimpse of their various technological solutions. As part of the visit, the minister interacted with top industry leaders from Qualcomm, Cisco, Mavenir, Ericsson, Nokia, AMD, AT&T, Airtel, BSNL, CDOT and TEPC. The visit showcased India’s telecom transformation at Mobile World Congress 2025, with Bharat’s rapid 5G rollout, world’s lowest data tariffs, indigenous 4G/5G stacks and robust cybersecurity measures highlighted at the event.

The minister’s participation highlights India’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies for enhancing digital infrastructure. This engagement also reflects India’s strategic focus on strengthening international partnerships, driving investments in the telecommunications sector, and shaping global policies to ensure inclusive and sustainable growth, said the ministry.

IANS

Previous article
Dhaka seeks stronger ties with India, hopes for visa resumption: Bangladesh
Next article
India’s future is determined by investments in innovation, AI a game changer: PM Modi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Environment

‘SGP Best Innovation Award’  conferred on Aaranyak

Guwahati, March 5: Region's premier community-oriented  and research-driven biodiversity conservation non-profit Aaranyak has been conferred the SGP Best...
NATIONAL

New gene bank to ensure food security, genetic resources for future generations: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 5: The new ‘Gene Bank’ will help conserve the country's genetic resources and will also...
NATIONAL

Mani Shankar Aiyar says ‘Rajiv Gandhi failed twice but became PM’, political row erupts

New Delhi, March 5: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has stirred a fresh political storm with his...
NATIONAL

Cabinet approves two ropeway projects worth Rs 6,811 crore at Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib

New Delhi, March 5: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘SGP Best Innovation Award’  conferred on Aaranyak

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 5: Region's premier community-oriented  and research-driven biodiversity...

New gene bank to ensure food security, genetic resources for future generations: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 5: The new ‘Gene Bank’ will...

Mani Shankar Aiyar says ‘Rajiv Gandhi failed twice but became PM’, political row erupts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 5: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar...
Load more

Popular news

‘SGP Best Innovation Award’  conferred on Aaranyak

Environment 0
Guwahati, March 5: Region's premier community-oriented  and research-driven biodiversity...

New gene bank to ensure food security, genetic resources for future generations: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 5: The new ‘Gene Bank’ will...

Mani Shankar Aiyar says ‘Rajiv Gandhi failed twice but became PM’, political row erupts

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 5: Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge