Wednesday, March 5, 2025
MEGHALAYA

My political future depends on people’s will: Lone Cong MLA

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, March 4: Ronnie V Lyngdoh, the lone Congress MLA in Meghalaya, on Tuesday said that his decision to stay with or leave the grand old party will depend entirely on the will of the people. Since the anti-defection law does not apply to him as a single legislator, he asserted that he would act in accordance with what his supporters want.
Speaking on the outcome of the recent KHADC elections, Lyngdoh expressed his disappointment over the Congress failing to open its account but remained confident about the party’s relevance in state politics.
“Congress will never be irrelevant in Meghalaya,” he said.
On the rise of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), he welcomed the mandate given to them but stressed that their real test lies ahead.
“It is good that people have given them a chance, but now it will depend on how they work and what results they deliver,” he said.

