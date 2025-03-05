12 Opp MDCs form alliance in KHADC

SHILLONG, March 4: The 12 Opposition MDCs in the KHADC have decided to work together as a united force, christening their alliance as the Synrop Liang Iatei (constructive alliance). The 12 opposition MDCs in the KHADC include five from UDP, four from NPP, one from HSPDP and two independents.

UDP MDC and former KHADC chief executive member, Titosstarwell Chyne will be the new leader of opposition in the KHADC.

A notification issued by the Secretary of the KHADC Legislative Wing, B Sohtun said that Chairman, Strong Pillar Kharjana has recognized Chyne as the LO of the KHADC with effect from March 4.

Talking to reporters, Kharjana said that he had received a letter from the 12 opposition MDCs proposing the name of Chyne as the new LO. “I am happy to recognise Chyne as the LO of the new House,” the KHADC chairman said.

Soon after his election as LO, Chyne told reporters that all the 12 opposition MDCs proposed his name to the chairman for the post.

Senior NPP woman MDC, Grace Mary Kharpuri was named the secretary of the opposition alliance.

Chyne made it clear that the formation of the opposition alliance is through an agreement signed by all parties although it is not binding on anyone.

“It will send a wrong message to the public if there is division among the opposition MDCs,” the LO said.

Portfolios allocated

KHADC Chief Executive Member, Shemborlang Rynjah on Tuesday allocated portfolios to the Executive Members (EMs) of the VPP-led Executive Committee.

The CEM had convened a meeting with all the seven EMs on Tuesday morning before finalising the portfolios.

The CEM will take care of General Administration, Posting and Transfer, Establishment, Appointment, and any other matter(s) not allotted to any members.

Mawthadraishan-Pariong MDC, Powel Sohkhlet will hold charge of Information Technology (IT), Land and Development.

Nongthymmai MDC, Winston Tony Lyngdoh gets charge of Trade, Enforcement, Labour and Revenue.

Mawkynrew MDC, Seiborlang Warbah has been given charge of Finance and Taxation.

Laitumkhrah-Malki MDC, Deity H Majaw will look after Law & Legal Matters, Marriage & Divorce and Town Committee.

Mylliem MDC, Aibandaplin F Lyngdoh will hold charge of Education and Health & Sanitation.

Mawkyrwat MDC, Pynkhrawborlin Kharjahrin has been given charge of Building Bye-Laws, Council Buildings and Council assets.

Umroi MDC, Isynei Hinge will hold charge of Water Resources and Fisheries.