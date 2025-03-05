‘SGP Best Innovation Award’  conferred on Aaranyak

Guwahati, March 5: Region’s premier community-oriented and research-driven biodiversity conservation non-profit Aaranyak has been conferred the SGP Best Innovation Award jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and The Energy and Research Institute (TERI) for its outstanding contribution in biodiversity and ecosystem conservation, community empowerment and sustainable development.

This recognition highlights Aaranyak’s commitment in addressing various environmental challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Aaranyak officials Jayanta Kumar Pathak and Rabiya Daimari received the award on behalf of the organisation from Neelesh Sah, Joint Secretary & GEF-OFP India, MoEF&CC, Government of India during the World Sustainable Development Summit 2025 held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The CEO and SG of Aaranyak, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar has expressed gratitude and enthusiasm over the prestigious award conferred on the organisation. Dr Talukdar said that the award would go a long way in inspiring Aaranyak’s relentless journey for ‘nourishing nature to secure our future’.

Aaranyak has been implementing a project titled “Community based integrated approach to facilitate Human Elephant Coexistence and biodiversity conservation in Udalguri, Assam” in Udalguri District under the aegis of UNDP-GEF SGP and MoEF&CC, Govt of India. TERI is the nodal agency for the project.

Jayanta Kumar Pathak, the project leader at Aaranyak of the SGP project said, “Community empowerment is the core of our initiatives. We believe that when communities are equipped with the knowledge, resources and get the support they need, they become powerful agents of changes. By providing tools, resources and support to the communities, we have witnessed remarkable transformations for better in the lives of individuals and communities.”

“The award recognises the Aaranyak’s dedication in creating a positive impact on both the environment and local communities. The positive feedback and active participation from community members have been instrumental in achieving our goals and driving sustainable change,” he said.

Aaranyak, through the project that has strived through various challenges such as HEC and adverse conditions of a Bhabar belt, is working on restoring wildlife habitat in 20 hectares of land by management of invasive plants, plantation of native fodder plants of elephants.

Aaranyak is also promoting improved practices in 53 hectares of land through educating the community. A community nursery called ‘Jaikhlong community nursery’ has also been established in Badlapara, Dimakuchi by empowering the locals, mostly women from the community.

Dipankar Haloi, an agriculturist and project staff further mentioned that efforts were on to further develop the nursery as a training centre where the local community members can avail access to knowledge and hands on experience.

Haben Mochahary, who has provided the land to establish the nursery, and a project assistant of the SGP project, said that villagers from the nearby area were also showing interest for similar work after observing the project activities.

Magreta Mochahary, an active member of the community nursery, says that the award brought them joy along with the responsibility to work better besides giving them confidence that they can also contribute towards a sustainable society.

Aaranyak official Rabiya Daimari said, “The award inspires us to expand areas of work and explore new possibilities, and dedicate ourselves to creating a sustainable world. Community members’ unwavering support, resilience and dedication have been the driving force behind our success.”