MEGHALAYA

TMC a lost cause in Khasi-Jaintia Hills: Pyngrope

SHILLONG, March 4: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress president Charles Pyngrope on Tuesday admitted that the party’s influence in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills has diminished significantly, calling it a “lost cause” in the region.
“The TMC’s vote share has dwindled to zero, and it was clear during the 2023 elections,” Pyngrope stated, acknowledging the party’s struggle to gain traction in the state.
Pyngrope is the lone TMC MLA in the region and many of his supporters have already moved to the Congress, further weakening the party’s prospects.
Despite speculations that he might rejoin the Congress, Pyngrope refrained from making any clear statement.
“The Congress needs a strong leadership. There are people who love the party, but they want the party to be stable,” he remarked.
Having spent three decades with Congress before joining TMC, Pyngrope admitted his continued understanding of the party’s dynamics. “I can speak for the Congress because I was a Congressman for 30 years,” he added.

HITO demands action against Assam CM over USTM slur
State needs railways but govt won’t go against people: CM
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

