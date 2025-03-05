TMC a lost cause in Khasi-Jaintia Hills: Pyngrope

SHILLONG, March 4: Meghalaya Trinamool Congress president Charles Pyngrope on Tuesday admitted that the party’s influence in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills has diminished significantly, calling it a “lost cause” in the region.

“The TMC’s vote share has dwindled to zero, and it was clear during the 2023 elections,” Pyngrope stated, acknowledging the party’s struggle to gain traction in the state.

Pyngrope is the lone TMC MLA in the region and many of his supporters have already moved to the Congress, further weakening the party’s prospects.

Despite speculations that he might rejoin the Congress, Pyngrope refrained from making any clear statement.

“The Congress needs a strong leadership. There are people who love the party, but they want the party to be stable,” he remarked.

Having spent three decades with Congress before joining TMC, Pyngrope admitted his continued understanding of the party’s dynamics. “I can speak for the Congress because I was a Congressman for 30 years,” he added.