Wednesday, March 5, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

State needs railways but govt won’t go against people: CM

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, March 4: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday said while the state needs railways, especially goods trains, the state government is not going ahead as people are opposed to it.
Replying to a query from Voice of the People Party MLA Adelbert Nongrum if the state government is still considering bringing the Byrnihat-Shillong railway project, Sangma said the government feels the state needs railways for the transportation of products. He said it will ensure more economic development for the state.
“It will reduce the overall cost of logistics and benefit the masses as well as traders and local entrepreneurs. During crisis times like COVID-19, we had to rely on road transportation from bordering states. If we had railway lines, we would have been able to bring in a large number of products,” Sangma said.
Earlier, replying to another query from VPP MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang on the amount received by the state government for the railway project and its usage, the chief minister said, “It is simple and nothing complicated. This money was given to the state government by the Centre to acquire the land required for railways. It is Rs 290.37 crore.”
He said the money, kept with the DC, could not be utilised due to local resistance.
“We have clarified many times that we would like to carry the people along with us when we take a very important decision like this. Since there has been a delay, the money is lying unutilised,” Sangma said, adding that it is not meant for construction or development.
He said the state government received a letter from the Northeast Frontier Railway on December 17 last year in which it asked the government to return the money as it is lying unutilised for seven to eight years. He said the entire amount is intact.
“There is a strong resistance (to railway projects). We have been speaking to many stakeholders, officially and unofficially. Since it is a very sensitive matter, the government did not go ahead with any land acquisition,” Sangma said, adding, “It is not possible for us to move forward. We are very sensitive on this matter and we would like to take people along.”

Previous article
TMC a lost cause in Khasi-Jaintia Hills: Pyngrope
Next article
CM hails Garo Hills legislators’ push for broader rly network
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a tiger through a glass partition during the inauguration of ‘Vantara’, in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday. Vantara...

MEGHALAYA

My political future depends on people’s will: Lone Cong MLA

SHILLONG, March 4: Ronnie V Lyngdoh, the lone Congress MLA in Meghalaya, on Tuesday said that his decision...
MEGHALAYA

12 Opp MDCs form alliance in KHADC

SHILLONG, March 4: The 12 Opposition MDCs in the KHADC have decided to work together as a united...
MEGHALAYA

Mukul terms border resolution pact in six areas as ‘forceful’

SHILLONG, March 4: Opposition Leader Mukul Sangma on Tuesday took a dig at the MDA government over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Load more

Popular news

Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge