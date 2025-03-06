Thursday, March 6, 2025
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Assam MLA dares Cong MP Gogoi to respond to ‘sedition’ charges

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, March 6: BJP MLA from Lakhimpur Manab Deka has challenged Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to respond to the allegations related to national security instead of engaging in “misleading” propaganda on the recently-concluded Advantage Assam-2 summit here.

“Despite multiple reports linking him and his wife to anti-India activities, he has failed to provide any clarification to the people of Assam and the country,” the MLA stated on Thursday.

Deka pointed out that while Gaurav Gogoi has always been vocal on every issue, he has remained conspicuously silent in regard to his wife Elizabeth’s repeated visits to Pakistan and his alleged connections with anti-India elements like Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, who is a Pakistani national.

“Gogoi’s failure to respond exposes his irresponsibility towards the nation. As the son of a royal family, does he believe he is above answering the concerns of ordinary citizens? His evasion only strengthens suspicions of his involvement in anti-national activities,” the legislator said.

The Assam Cabinet had last month directed the director-general of police of the state to register a case against the Ali Tauqeer Sheikh under appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant laws. Subsequently, a special investigation team (SIT) of Assam Police had registered a case against Sheikh

The state Cabinet’s directive came in the wake of Sheikh’s alleged links with Elizabeth Gogoi, wife of Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, who has allegedly retained her British citizenship.

The Cabinet had taken a resolution in this regard, given the broader national security implications of the issue, particularly in Assam.

Further, taking a dig at Gogoi’s recent statements on Advantage Assam 2.0, Deka said he was shocked to see a distorted map of India in a video shared by the Congress MP.

“Does Gaurav Gogoi not consider Kashmir a part of India? At whose behest is he trying to portray Kashmir as a part of Pakistan? Or was he forced to use this distorted map under his wife’s influence? The people of Assam demand an answer,” Deka stated.

He also reminded Gogoi that private sector investments in India have doubled in the last ten years compared to Congress rule.

Previous article
JNC takes out black flag rally against railway project
Next article
PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday said that he has cut two-thirds of his personal...
Business

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the US administration are likely to be implemented from April...
INTERNATIONAL

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday, India time, received the...
NATIONAL

PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism

Dehradun, March 6: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for year-round tourism in Uttarakhand,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday...

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

Business 0
New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the...

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External...
Load more

Popular news

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday...

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

Business 0
New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the...

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge