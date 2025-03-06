Thursday, March 6, 2025
spot_img
MEGHALAYANATIONALNews Alert

JNC takes out black flag rally against railway project

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Jowai, March 6: Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) organised a Black Flag Rally against Railway project in Jaiñtia hills  and denounced the Government’s proposal for a Railway project in Jaiñtia hills after the failure to bring in Railway project in Ri bhoi district.
JNC protestors shouted slogans like “We reject Railway, Jaiñtia reject Railway
until and unless there is a mechanism such an Act to tackle the influx in our State.”

Previous article
Taiwan urges Beijing to exercise ‘self-restraint’ amid hike in Chinese defence budget
Next article
Assam MLA dares Cong MP Gogoi to respond to ‘sedition’ charges
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday said that he has cut two-thirds of his personal...
Business

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the US administration are likely to be implemented from April...
INTERNATIONAL

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday, India time, received the...
NATIONAL

PM Modi’s pitch for ‘no off season’ to give major uplift to Uttarakhand tourism

Dehradun, March 6: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the need for year-round tourism in Uttarakhand,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday...

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

Business 0
New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the...

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External...
Load more

Popular news

Reduced personal security by two-thirds to optimise manpower: J&K Police chief

NATIONAL 0
Jammu, March 6: J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Thursday...

Bilateral trade pact between India-US will be a booster for electronics sector: Industry

Business 0
New Delhi, March 6: As reciprocal tariffs by the...

MoS Margherita receives prestigious Barbados award bestowed on PM Modi

INTERNATIONAL 0
Bridgetown (Barbados), March 6: Minister of State for External...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge