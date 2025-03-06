JNC takes out black flag rally against railway project

Jowai, March 6: Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) organised a Black Flag Rally against Railway project in Jaiñtia hills and denounced the Government’s proposal for a Railway project in Jaiñtia hills after the failure to bring in Railway project in Ri bhoi district.

JNC protestors shouted slogans like “We reject Railway, Jaiñtia reject Railway

until and unless there is a mechanism such an Act to tackle the influx in our State.”