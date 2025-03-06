Assembly Briefs

CM slams Ardent for ‘immature’ remarks on uranium mining, debt

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday hit back at VPP chief Ardent M Basaiawmoit for his remarks suggesting that Meghalaya might be forced into uranium mining to repay its mounting debts. Calling the statement “immature” and misleading, the CM said, “These hypothetical scenarios are completely wrong and misleading. The way finances are structured and regulated under strict norms makes such a situation impossible.” He further dismissed the uranium mining speculation as baseless, adding that the state follows financial regulations diligently. Sangma also pointed out that Meghalaya’s borrowing is largely covered by central government grants. “Ninety per cent of what we take is paid back by the Government of India. The scenario he (Basaiawmoit) is mentioning will never happen,” the CM said. Earlier, Basaiawmoit had expressed concern over Meghalaya’s rising debts and questioned the government’s ability to repay loans. He also speculated that the Centre might demand uranium extraction as repayment.

Ardent slams Conrad for calling opposition ‘irresponsible’

Nongkrem MLA Ardent M Basaiawmoit on Wednesday took a dig at Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma for accusing the opposition parties of not being responsible. Participating in a short-duration discussion, Basaiawmoit recalled that the CM had made a thoughtless remark that the Opposition is not “disciplined” or “responsible”. Attacking the CM, Basaiawmoit said he comes from a family that has given many things to the state but not taken anything in return. He further mocked the CM, stating that he does not get the opportunity to take breaks in Europe. Basaiawmoit added that he has no aim to become the richest person or the richest CM in the country. “If I had such aims, I would have been sitting in the ruling side,” he said, making it clear that they are in the opposition to raise issues concerning the people and the state.

CM’s Scholarship scheme from next year

The Meghalaya government has introduced the flagship Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme, aimed at providing financial assistance to 80,000 post-matric students in the state. Announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during his budget speech, the scheme will offer an annual grant of Rs 6,000 each to help students cover their educational expenses. The initiative, set to roll out in the next financial year, comes in response to growing concerns over the financial burden on students pursuing higher studies. “Based on the feedback we received, it is evident that students require financial support. While we may not be able to cover all their needs, this initiative will provide some relief and encouragement for them to continue their studies,” Sangma stated. The government has allocated Rs 48 crore for the scholarship scheme.

Meghalaya plans high-speed internet link via Bangladesh

Meghalaya is working on a partnership with the International Internet Gateway (IIG) project to bring faster and more reliable internet to the state through Bangladesh. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said this move would strengthen Meghalaya’s IT sector and improve digital services. Sangma explained that a submarine cable lands in Chittagong, Bangladesh, and is managed by Malaysian telecom companies along with Bangladesh’s government and telecom agencies. “We have spoken to PowerTel, the telecom wing of Power Grid, and are using their towers along with MePTCL towers to create a direct link to the gateway. This will bring high-speed internet to the Shillong IT Park and New Shillong area,” he said. Once the submarine cables are connected, Meghalaya will have access to better internet at a lower cost. “There are some hurdles, especially with the situation in Bangladesh, but we are working through them,” he added.