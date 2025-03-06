Thursday, March 6, 2025
MEGHALAYA

Trading licence only for genuine non-tribals: HYC

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 5: The HYC on Wednesday asked the KHADC to come up with provisions specifying that trading licences will be issued only to genuine non-tribals who are permanent residents of the state.
In their four-points memorandum submitted to KHADC CEM Shemborlang Rynjah, HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem said the council should ensure that the provisions laid down under the KHAD (Trading By Non-Tribals) Regulation, 1954 should be strictly implemented.
According to him, the council should formulate the rules for implementation of this important regulation.
He said that the new Executive Committee under his leadership should ensure all the future appointments in the council should be as per provisions specified in the Service Rules of 1961.
“We urge people who are at the helms of affairs not to be involved in illegal appointments like in the previous years. The irregularities in council appointments were detected in the CAG report of 2019,” Synrem said.
The HYC president said that the EC should take steps to protect and preserve the forest areas and water bodies within the jurisdiction of the council.
“The council can examine and declare the various forest areas as ‘Law Adong’ (protected forests),” he said.
Synrem said that the council should take steps to replenish the various water bodies and rivers which are in a critical condition like Umkhrah and Umshyrpi rivers.
At the same time, the HYC president urged the CEM to take measures to detect and curb Benami transactions.
“We have seen locals who are protecting the illegal businesses of non-tribal traders by way of Benami trade,” he added while urging that stringent action should be taken against locals promoting Benami trade to serve their own personal interest.
The HYC president also felicitated the new KHADC CEM during their meeting.

